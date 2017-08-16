Will UCLA's Josh Rosen finally live up to NFL potential and deliver this season?

LOS ANGELES – UCLA coach Jim Mora lives down the street from Josh Rosen in Manhattan Beach, compares him to his own son and has remained a staunch defender of the junior quarterback during his various media dustups. The two have a relationship that transcends the typical player and coach, which is what made Mora’s recent prediction on Rosen’s future so intriguing. “My firm belief is that he will not leave,” Mora told Yahoo Sports on Sunday afternoon of Rosen declaring for the NFL draft after this season. “I don’t think he’ll leave.”

Mora sensed the skepticism on the other end of the line. Rosen projects as a potential No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and has spoken openly about enrolling early at UCLA to attempt to accommodate a three-year graduation plan. “I want a disclaimer, I have an option to change my opinion,” Mora said. “But as we sit here right now, I can really honestly say I don’t think he’s going to leave.”

Mora’s prediction on Rosen’s future may be classified somewhere between wishful thinking and self-interest. He lists the injury that cut short Rosen’s sophomore season in October, Rosen enjoying his UCLA experience and the tight relationship with new Bruins offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch as reasons he expects his quarterback to return.

Rosen enters the 2017 season at UCLA as a portrait in contradiction. He’s an elite NFL prospect with middling production, a brash kid attempting to stay quiet and an articulate intellectual who struggles to get his point across. A skeptical football world waits impatiently, as the question looms whether his production will finally match his talent. Everyone can agree that Rosen, who is just 11-8 as a starter, needs to showcase a season of change and progress. Rosen came to UCLA thinking he had all the answers – about football, school and eventually carving out a career as an entrepreneur – but now NFL executives and cynical media are wondering whether he even took the right test.

“He has real high-end NFL talent, but he has to show me something this year,” said former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti, an analyst for the Pac-12 Network. “He’s been a little bit spoiled, and I think he’s actually hurt that team more than helped that team in his first two years there. I think they’ve catered to him.”

Rosen’s NFL potential and off-field brush fires – harmless as they may be – have garnered him more publicity than his actual on-field accomplishments. He missed the second half of UCLA’s 4-8 season in 2016 because of surgery on his throwing shoulder, and the closest thing to a signature win came at No. 18 Utah his freshman year. In his career, he’s completed less than 60 percent of his passes and has a pedestrian 33-to-16 touchdown-to-interception ratio through two seasons. Whether UCLA has supplied him with enough protection and skill players is a debate for the barstools at Barney’s Beanery. But through two seasons in Westwood, he’s only won 11 games compared to Troy Aikman’s 20 in his two years there.

Still, Rosen has managed to transcend the football field, becoming a polarizing in a world that values Belichickian blandness. Rolling Stone wrote up him wearing a “F— Trump” headband on one of Trump’s courses, part of an ironic birthday gift for a liberal buddy. TMZ covered him smuggling a hot tub into his dorm room as if he’d been canoodling with a Kardashian. CNBC billed his recent comments to Bleacher Report about academics and football not mixing with a headline of, “The ugly truth about major college football.”

View photos Josh Rosen’s off-field opinions have generated more conversation than his on-field play thus far in his college career. (Getty) More

