Who will scandal-tainted Louisville pursue to replace Rick Pitino?

Three days before Louisville is scheduled to start practice, the Cardinals’ scandal-tainted basketball program is in a state of disrepair.

They fired their coach and athletic director on Wednesday in the wake of multiple scandals. They lost their top two Class of 2018 recruits to decommitments later in the day. And they could face more NCAA sanctions in the wake of the FBI’s bombshell allegation that a Louisville assistant arranged a $100,000 payout from Adidas last June in return for a top recruit’s commitment.

Amidst all that chaos and uncertainty, Louisville must hire a new coach, preferably one with limited ties to predecessor Rick Pitino, an an ability to recruit without relying on the shoe companies and a reputation for following the rules. The stakes are monumental for Louisville as it tries to remain one of college basketball’s elite programs and avoid letting this heavy turbulence become a tailspin.

Under typical circumstances, the Louisville job would be one of the 10 most attractive in the sport because of the program’s wealth and tradition. That’s certainly not the case now with the Cardinals in such precarious position beyond this season.

One option for Louisville would be to try to find a long-term solution right away, but plucking a head coach from another program could be difficult just days before the start of practice. Another option for the Cardinals might be hiring an interim candidate to stabilize the program for the next year, but that only hinders recruiting and delays the rebuilding process.

Interim Louisville president Greg Postel said Wednesday that the Cardinals could have a new coach in the next 48 hours. Here’s a look at the pros and cons of seven prospective candidates Postel might consider:

Chris Mack (Xavier): Having led Xavier to seven NCAA tournament bids in eight seasons and shown an ability to recruit and develop talent, Mack should be the first coach Louisville calls. His wife is a Louisville native, and while Mack previously has turned down overtures from other prominent programs to remain at Xavier, the Louisville job has long intrigued him. What makes Mack more of a long shot than a likelihood for Louisville right now is the battered state of the Cardinals program and the uncertainty over potential NCAA sanctions in the future. Would Mack leave his alma mater high and dry on the eve of practice to step into that mess? Doubtful. Might he be willing to consider the move more strongly next spring? That seems more realistic.

Gregg Marshall (Wichita State): In his past five years at Wichita State, Marshall has produced a Final Four, an undefeated regular season and 10 NCAA tournament victories. That’s enough to make him an intriguing candidate for any elite job that opens. Louisville is one of the few schools that could afford to exceed his $3.3 million dollar salary at Wichita State and give him the platform to compete for Final Fours and national titles. Under normal circumstances, this could be a logical fit, but it’s far less certain in Louisville’s present state. Would a 54-year-old coach want to tackle what could be a longterm rebuilding job depending on what sanctions the NCAA doles out? Perhaps next spring, but probably not now with Wichita State returning a loaded roster and set to join a new conference.

Tom Crean would be a logical interim choice for Louisville as it seeks to navigate its latest scandal. (AP) More

Tom Crean (unemployed): Even though Louisville fans may cringe at the idea of hiring the former Marquette and Indiana coach, Crean makes a lot of sense on an interim basis. He has a squeaky clean reputation, he wouldn’t be leaving another program in the lurch and he gives the Cardinals a good chance not to waste a talent-laden 2017-18 roster. Crean has experience taking over a scandal-ridden program in need of a reboot, having inherited a roster at Indiana with two walk-ons and zero scholarship players after Kelvin Sampson’s disastrous tenure. The Hoosiers reached three Sweet 16s in Crean’s final six seasons, but Crean was never able to achieve consistency despite recruiting well and earning praise for his relentless work ethic.

