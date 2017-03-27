Will Oakland support Raiders amid realistic Super Bowl expectations? It could get awkward

On Monday, the NFL approved the Oakland Raiders’ future move to Las Vegas.

The divorce papers are signed, but the breakup won’t happen anytime soon. Oakland and the Raiders have two more years together, maybe three, and it’s not a time they’ll be able to use as marriage counseling. It’s like staying together to keep the health insurance. The kids know the end is coming as everyone will try to pretend that life is going on like normal.

View photos Raiders owner Mark Davis has to wonder how fans will support the team the next few seasons. (AP) More

That means for at least 2017 and 2018, the team will stay put — in its dilapidated stadium in front of its shunned fans. Oh, and when they leave? Yeah, they’ll be keeping their massive, old debt on the sidewalk, thank you very much.

The Raiders will be the NFL’s first known franchise with at least two lame-duck seasons before skipping town. Check out what Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement about the Raiders’ plans to keep re-upping their one-year leases at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

“The Raiders were born in Oakland and Oakland will always be part of our DNA. We know that some fans will be disappointed and even angry, but we hope that they do not direct that frustration to the players, coaches and staff,” Davis said. “We plan to play at the Coliseum in 2017 and 2018, and hope to stay there as the Oakland Raiders until the new stadium opens. We would love nothing more than to bring a championship back to the Bay Area.”

The Raiders might be on the verge of something special, football-wise. Before Derek Carr got hurt in Week 16, the Raiders were steamrolling into the playoffs as real dark horse Super Bowl contenders.

Carr turns 26 on Tuesday, entering his prime years. The team has continued to shed some of its dead weight, all while adding impact players. The way general manager Reggie McKenzie has drafted the past few seasons, there’s likely more talent incoming. Plus, they could be primed to add more veterans (Marshawn Lynch? Adrian Peterson?), especially with Carr — who recruited tight end Jared Cook and wideout/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson — assisting the team-building efforts.

Carr shared his conflicted feelings on social media, tweeting this:





But if you’re a jilted Raiders fan, are you renewing your season tickets for this season or next? Do you want a piece of this before it’s gone? Lynch coming out of retirement can get only so many people to get off their couches on Sundays, after all.

Raiders fans of a certain age have been through this song and dance before, of course. Al Davis moved them from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982 and made the reverse commute back up the coast 13 years later. Many fans of that generation stuck with them through those relocations, but will they do so with the team crossing state lines?

The truth is that the flight from Oakland to Vegas is only a few minutes longer than the one to LAX, so that’s not the issue here. The Raiders have a massive, worldwide brand that has a diehard following. Chances are, they will still fill a respectable number of seats wherever they play, including going across the Bay to perhaps squat at Levi’s Stadium for a year in 2019 while the Vegas digs are still being built.

But that’s not to say that it won’t be weird. The Raiders are built to win now — after years of awful football — and yet they have one foot out of the door. This might be a franchise that’s uniquely built to handle this type of awkwardness, having been through it before and knowing that the city of Oakland didn’t exactly put on a full-court press to get a stadium deal done. This debate is well into its second decade, and a last-minute push wasn’t about to prevent the obvious exodus.

Read More