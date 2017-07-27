Will Kyrie Irving be better or worse without LeBron James?

Is Kyrie Irving a superstar?

It’s a silly question, the answer primarily dependent on subjective definitions and not entirely dependent on basketball. But the on-court aspect of it is one of the central matters underlying Irving’s request for a trade from Cleveland.

Irving apparently wants his own team. Or he wants a bigger share of a team, a share not engulfed by the shadow of LeBron James. Irving thinks he is ready to flourish as the guy, rather than as the sidekick to the guy, and it seems likely that, sooner or later, he will get his wish.

And when he does, he’ll get his chance to answer the pressing question: Is he actually ready? Has James been a help or a hindrance? Will Irving be better off without him?

Skepticism reigns. Doubters lead with Irving’s win-loss record sans James — not good — and Cleveland’s performance with Irving on the court and James on the bench — not promising. They follow with his lackluster defense. They conclude that he is in for a rude awakening.

But there are also reasons to believe Irving can blossom once freed from the Cavalier shackles and handed the keys to a franchise.

At the very least, those reasons make for a two-sided argument. And they make a compelling case that we should give Irving the chance to prove himself right. After all, that’s exactly what he wants.

Why Irving will be worse without LeBron

The simplest and most persuasive argument for why Irving will struggle without the world’s greatest player is that he has struggled without the world’s greatest player.

In three seasons since LeBron’s arrival, including both regular season and playoffs, Irving-led units, with LeBron on the bench, have been outscored by 2.1 points per 100 possessions, per NBA Wowy. That -2.1 net rating is much better than the -11.5 net rating the Cavs have compiled with both LeBron and Kyrie off the court, but it’s significantly worse than the 9.8 net rating with LeBron in the game and Kyrie sitting. And when Kyrie and LeBron share the floor, that number only jumps to 10.4.

The main reason for the disparities: defense. To illustrate the point, we can specify the on-/off-court comparisons, as CBS Sports’ Matt More did on Twitter. Over the past three seasons, the Cavs are plus-10.1 points per 100 possessions when James, Irving and Tristan Thompson are in the game. When Irving sits, but James and Thompson play, Cleveland is plus-8.3. But the way they achieve those similar marks is very different. The threesome that includes Irving scores a whopping 117.2 points per 100 possessions; that rate falls to 111.0 per 100 without Irving. But the with-Irving groups allow opponents to score 107.1 points per 100 trips, while the without-Irving groups are more stingy at 102.7 per 100 possessions.

Irving just isn’t a good on-ball defender, nor is his off-ball ability anything to write home about. His effort oscillates between uninterested and energy-conserving, and his alertness is unreliable. He’s been a minus defender in each of his six NBA seasons, his defensive box plus-minus ranging from -0.9 (2013-14) to -2.3 (2016-17).

Irving isn’t quite Isaiah Thomas-level poor on the defensive end. He’s big enough and athletic enough to be decent when he wants to be. But because of the lack of effort, he’s porous enough that the Cavs sunk to 22nd in defensive efficiency in 2016-17, behind defensive juggernauts such as the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards. Irving is terrible fighting over screens and guarding the pick-and-roll, and not much better in one-on-one situations. His weakness at the point of attack was the foremost reason for the Cavs’ shortcomings.

And there is little to no reason to believe he will improve in this department. There might even be more reason to believe he’ll become worse, with increased offensive responsibility creating greater incentive to take plays off. Even if his lack of effort can be rectified, it might not behoove Irving to play with maximum intensity possession after possession, making him more of a liability.

