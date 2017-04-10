Will Canada finally reclaim the Stanley Cup this postseason? (Video)





It’s official: There are five Canadian teams in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs! We have the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs in the East, and the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in the West.

And none of them play each other in the first round, which means no ‘Canadian on Canadian’ cannibalism until at least Round 2.

So is this the year that the Stanley Cup returns to Canada, for the first time since 1993?

In the latest edition of The Wysh List, Yahoo Sports Puck Daddy editor Greg Wyshynski breaks down how these Canadian teams might or might not win the Holy Grail this postseason.

