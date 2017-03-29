Wild's Parise could return next week after scary collision

Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) is looked at by a trainer after a high stick to the face by Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (not pictured) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise will likely miss the next three games, with bruising and swelling around his eye from a high stick to the face that led to blows to the head as he fell.

Parise was struck Tuesday by Washington's Tom Wilson before he crashed into the knee of another opponent and hit the ice. Parise needed assistance to the locker room and didn't return.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said after practice Wednesday he doesn't believe Parise will play Thursday against Ottawa. Boudreau said he wouldn't be surprised if Parise were ready to return after the weekend, following games against Nashville and Colorado.

The Wild recalled goalie Alex Stalock from the AHL and signed former University of Minnesota forward Justin Kloos to a two-year entry-level contract.