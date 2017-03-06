Wild NBA Sunday sees 3 buzzer-beaters

Sunday’s slate of NBA action brought three wild finishes across the league.

The craziness kicked off in Atlanta, where newly minted dunk champion Glenn Robinson III hit a picture-perfect 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining to beat the Hawks, 97-96.

In Phoenix, the Suns and Celtics brought more absurdity. Up by a basket, Isaiah Thomas missed a free throw with 11.6 seconds on the clock, and Phoenix’s Eric Bledsoe hit a reverse layup to tie things at 76 with four seconds to play. Then, Jae Crowder and Thomas inexplicably fumbled the inbounds pass and Tyler Ulis was there to sink the game-winning 3-pointer.

Next, it was time for the Kings and the Jazz to submit their bids for the day’s top finish. Trailing by one with under 10 seconds remaining in overtime, Sacramento’s Willie Cauley-Stein nearly completed the dunk of the year over Rudy Gobert.

Willie Cauley-Stein attempted to murk Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/TlLNz3HrhC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 6, 2017





After Cauley-Stein sank his two free throws, it was Gobert’s chance to shine. The Utah center tapped in George Hill’s airball for a buzzer-beater that was initially waved off for goaltending.