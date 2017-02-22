Why Cyborg was granted special exemption after failing to disclose banned substance

In December, Cris “Cyborg” Justino failed a USADA-administered random drug test for a banned diuretic, spironolactone, and was facing a one-year suspension.

That changed on Friday when USADA granted Justino a retroactive Therapeutic-Use Exemption (TUE), which means she can fight immediately.

“USADA recognizes that over the course of a career, athletes may experience illnesses or medical conditions that require the use of a particular medication for proper treatment,” USADA wrote regarding Justino. “While athletes are educated and encouraged to apply for a TUE in advance of using a prohibited substance or method, the UFC Anti-Doping Policy permits athletes to file for retroactive TUEs where the use of a prohibited substance or method was medically justified.”

What the news didn’t reveal is that Justino never disclosed she was taking spironolactone before the test occurred, but nonetheless, USADA granted the exemption.

USADA spokesperson Ryan Maddon explained the decision to give “Cyborg” an exemption in a statement to Yahoo Sports:

“For starters, the disclosure piece – while important – is just one part of the process, and the failure to disclose in-and-of itself will not necessarily result in an anti-doping rule violation. Beyond that though, the most important thing to understand here is that once contacted by USADA, she immediately identified the medication as the source of her positive test, submitted all necessary medical information, was subject to an independent review by our Therapeutic Use Exemption Committee (TUEC) and demonstrated that the medication was being used for legitimate medical purposes without enhancing her performance. It’s important for people to understand that this process is entirely objective, and in order to receive a TUE – retroactive or otherwise – athletes have to meet an incredibly high standard.”

A provision in the UFC’s anti-doping policy states fighters cannot give “fraudulent information to UFC or USADA,” when they don’t disclose they took an illegal substance to a USADA testing official, which Justino did in this instance.

USADA has a TUE committee and they felt Justino was using spironolactone “in accordance with her physician’s recommendation for the treatment of a legitimate medical condition.”

Since Justino is now cleared to compete, it is expected her next fight will be against featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie.