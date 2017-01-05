Why Tottenham can claim, once again, to being the best team in England

Even before the 2016-17 season began, Tottenham Hotspur separated itself from the Premier League’s other title contenders.

Manchester City hired Pep Guardiola to drastically change its style of play. Jose Mourinho came to Manchester United and immediately spent a king’s ransom on players. Chelsea bought N’Golo Kante and hired Antonio Conte, which created a commentator’s nightmare but changed the energy at Stamford Bridge. Even Arsenal spent big on a forward, a defender and a midfielder over the summer, and Liverpool, in its first full season under manager Jurgen Klopp, brought in crucial first-team players like Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and Ragner Klavan.

Despite all the change around them, Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham remain arguably the best team in England for the second season in a row precisely because they haven’t changed.

Most football minds would contend that Leicester City was not the best team on the pitch a season ago and that Spurs were actually the best in the Premier League on the balance of play. Of course, the table and storybooks said otherwise, but that experience looks to have boosted a young, burgeoning Tottenham side to the brink of collecting silverware.

While Chelsea can claim to be the best team in England for the first half of this season, the first round of the second half of the 2016-17 campaign ensured that Tottenham is not far back of the Blues in the table and possibly primed to overtake them on the pitch. Spurs’ ability to adapt to a 3-4-3 and beat Chelsea at its own game in a 2-0 victory on Wednesday displayed exactly why Tottenham should be cause for concern for Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Man City and Arsenal in what could quickly become one of the tightest title races in recent memory – after the madness of the holiday fixtures, only 10 points separate first-place Chelsea and sixth-place Man United.

Sure, losing the title – and collapsing to third place behind the rival Gunners – on the season’s final day last May was disappointing for Spurs. But the continuity in Tottenham’s team – combined with the maturation of players like Dele Alli, who matched his league goals output from last season after completing his brace to end Chelsea’s historic run – has Spurs looking like the most complete side in England once again.

To highlight its youth, Tottenham does not have a single outfield player on the roster aged 30 or older. Alli is 20, Eric Dier is 22, Harry Kane is 23, Christian Eriksen is 24, Victor Wanyama is 25, and Kyle Walker and Danny Rose are both 26.

Hinting at Pochettino’s ability to manage a squad and the depth and youth in his side, Spurs managed to go through the holiday fixtures with a perfect run that has them riding a five-match winning streak entering a welcome weekend of FA Cup play.

Despite Chelsea’s emphatic start to the season, Spurs now find themselves in third place and only seven points behind the Blues. Along with Liverpool, Tottenham has only suffered two defeats over the first 20 rounds, which makes for a two-way tie in England’s top flight. Defeats may hurt all the same in terms of points, but Spurs’ two losses came away at Stamford Bridge and away at Old Trafford, while Liverpool’s pair of setbacks came away to Burnley and away to Bournemouth.

To say Tottenham’s losses are far more excusable is an understatement. Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Sunderland, following a statement win over Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, left Klopp at a loss for words and unable to explain his side’s inconsistency. The departure of Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations this month could be another critical blow for the Reds, who rely on passing, chemistry and pressing as their strengths. Even if Philippe Coutinho returns from injury, Mane’s loss will be felt as he is arguably Liverpool’s best pressing player.

Though every team in England presses the ball in some fashion these days, Spurs’ bread and butter is the brick wall at the back. By keeping a clean sheet against Chelsea, Tottenham overtook the Blues as the stingiest defense with only 14 goals allowed in 20 rounds of play. Spurs also finished tied with the best defensive record in the league a season ago, and that was despite the fact that the North London side allowed seven goals in its final two games. After a draw against Chelsea essentially secured the title for Leicester City, the young Spurs imploded over the final 180 minutes of the season to sink to third.

