Why Tito Ortiz is worthy of legendary status

After all these years, Tito Ortiz remains as good as anyone at conjuring up a feud where none exists and drumming up interest in a fight that without his never-ending drumbeat may not be all that interesting.

Take Bellator 170, where Ortiz will fight for the final time when he takes on Chael Sonnen on Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., in the Spike-televised card’s main event.

If we consider just the facts, it doesn’t look all that good: Ortiz has won just three of his last 12 fights and last won a world title fight in 2002. Sonnen is coming off a two-year suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, and despite the artificial aid was 1-3 in his last four fights.

But on the October day the Ortiz-Sonnen fight was announced, Ortiz did what he usually does: He spoke excitedly and passionately about the event and how he was finally healthy and eager to shut up Sonnen.

“I’m excited for this fight,” Ortiz told Yahoo Sports when it was announced. “This is going to be one for the fans. I have been looking for an opportunity at payback for a long time and when he signed with Bellator and called me out, I was like, ‘Wow, this is my dream and it’s coming true.’ To be honest with you, I want to go out there and be aggressive and push the pace and look to knock him out, or maybe choke him out or submit him.”

By no standard at this stage are either Ortiz or Sonnen among the elite fighters in the world, but listening to Ortiz talk, he built a case for the grudge match that very quickly made it interesting.

Part of Ortiz’s shtick for the fight is that Sonnen defeated him in a 1998 college wrestling match, pinning him in less than a minute, and now he’s out for revenge.

Ortiz creates drama around a show, drawing you in and making you want to watch. You’ll hear the word legend tossed around a lot regarding Ortiz in the next 48 hours, and it’s not without good reason.

Ortiz was one of the bright lights of the first decade of mixed martial arts, as significant a contributor to building the sport as guys like Royce Gracie, Ken and Frank Shamrock, Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Don Frye, Dan Severn and a handful of others.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Sonnen suggested that Ortiz was never really all that good and that he was a product of an era without much talent.

Tito Ortiz (L) battles Forrest Griffin (R) at UFC 106 on Nov. 21, 2009. (Getty Images)

“Those guys sucked back then,” Sonnen told host Ariel Helwani. “It just was a different deal, man. I mean, people weren’t watching. People weren’t participating. It was just a different deal in terms of, not only the techniques, the training, the coaching, but the level of athlete, as well. And you do have some guys from back then who got a really good run, and Tito was the best. There was no one who could beat him, but it just also is a true statement to say that guys were not very good back then.”

Ortiz defeated Wanderlei Silva at UFC 25 to win the light heavyweight belt, and defended it successfully against Yuki Kondo, Evan Tanner, Elvis Sinosic, Vladimir Matyushenko and Ken Shamrock before losing it to Couture at UFC 44. In Ortiz’s next fight, he was knocked out in the second round in a mega-fight with Liddell at UFC 47.

After that loss to Liddell, though, Ortiz came back with five more wins, defeating Patrick Cote, Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin and Ken Shamrock twice. From his title-winning effort over Silva in Japan on April 14, 2000, through his third victory over Ken Shamrock on Oct. 10, 2006, Ortiz was 11-2.

That was the era when he was both in his physical prime and when he was the healthiest.

During that run alone, he met current UFC Hall of Famers Couture, Liddell, Shamrock and Griffin. And it seems there is a good chance that Belfort will join them. Frank Shamrock should, too, but he’s been in a long feud with UFC president Dana White and has been consistently and unfairly overlooked.

