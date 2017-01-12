Why the Pelicans' big problem is so surprising

Alvin Gentry smiled. What’s up with your offense? Before this season it was a question Gentry didn’t get often. In seven full seasons as a head coach, Gentry’s teams have ranked in the top 10 offensively four times. Only once — the lockout-shortened 1999 season in Detroit — has the defense been statistically better than the offense.

This year could be two. Gentry’s Pelicans own a top-10 defense, which in other seasons would be more than enough for a plus-.500 record and a spot right in the thick of the playoff mix. Except the offense has been abysmal. Being bottom third of the NBA in efficiency (26th), field-goal percentage (24th) and effective field-goal percentage (26th) are why New Orleans (15-24) has sunk well below .500 for the second straight season.

“I haven’t experienced this,” Gentry told The Vertical. “We just haven’t gotten it going. Look, we’re really good when we are moving the basketball. And when we get to the 25-28 assist mark, we very seldom lose. When we are in the 17-19 range, there is too much isolation going on, and that’s not who we are. We have been trying to preach ball movement, because to me that’s when we are at our best.”

Anthony Davis isn’t surrounded by shooters in New Orleans. (Getty Images) More

Monday was an example. In a win against the Derrick Rose-less Knicks, the Pelicans’ offense was humming. They scored 110 points. They shot robust numbers from the field (48.2 percent) and from 3-point range (44.4 percent). They moved the ball (24 assists) and made free throws (16 of 19 attempts), a positive sign for another issue New Orleans has had this season.

Gentry has seen flashes of this. Anthony Davis, too. Last month, New Orleans rattled off four straight wins to close December. They posted 100-plus points on the Mavericks, Clippers and Knicks, and for a moment looked like a team with the balance needed to claw its way back up the standings. Then came January and three straight losses that pushed the Pelicans back into the wrong half of the playoff bracket.

“Our efficiency was good during that [winning] stretch,” Gentry said. “And our defense was really good. We were solid with what we were doing.”

Added Davis: “We played hard, we played together and we played tough. That’s who we need to be.”

There’s a word Gentry uses often to articulate New Orleans’s offensive issues: pace. The Pelicans are a top-10 team in pace of play, per Basketball Reference, a solid statistical indicator of a high-possession team. Gentry, though, would like to see more. Even during New Orleans’ recent winning streak, Gentry said, “I still wasn’t happy with the pace.” He described a team that needs to play with the same efficiency at a higher pace and “we never really got to that.”

The return of Jrue Holiday — who missed the first few weeks of the season dealing with family issues — has yet to have a measurable impact. Holiday’s numbers are solid (14.3 points and 7.1 assists), but the Pelicans’ offensive rating is a tick down when he is on the floor, and he continues to be an average 3-point shooter (35.2 percent).

The Pelicans need more. Ask around the league for reasons why New Orleans is struggling and you get the same answers. Personnel. Roster. Players. Gentry can mix and match lineups — his most recent tweak was to move Davis to center — but New Orleans is a team top-heavy in NBA talent. Flanking Davis these days is Dante Cunningham, an offensively limited swingman averaging 5.7 points per game, and Solomon Hill, the NBA’s Brock Osweiler. For $52 million, the Pelicans are squeezing 5.6 points out of Hill; that’s a combined 11.3 points and no real floor spacing around one of the league’s best players.

