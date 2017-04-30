Why is Robin Lopez holding this dog during his exit interview? (VIDEO)

What did Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez have to say during his exit interviews? I can’t really tell, it’s all a bunch of white noise. All I see is him holding his giant, shaggy dog named Muppet while speaking to reporters.

I can’t get over it, really. Why hasn’t someone thought of this before?

Lopez is the perfect candidate to do this if you think about it, given his propensity to be a little off-kilter.

Via Twitter:

Robin Lopez discusses the season and his exit interview pic.twitter.com/caQnnDWptA — Sean Highkin (@highkin) April 29, 2017





Lopez was mostly talking about taking away positives from a weird Bulls season in which they struggled all year until miraculously making the 8-seed before challenging top-ranked Boston in round 1.