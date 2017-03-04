Why one top NFL draft prospect was compelled to call another 'a prick'

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Utah OT Garett Bolles said that UCLA pass rusher Takkarist McKinley was the best opponent he ever faced. On Saturday, when asked about Bolles, McKinley called him “a prick.”

Context needed, however: McKinley said it with respect.

We told the story of Bolles, who overcame a destructive childhood to become one of the draft’s best OT prospects. Here’s what he said about facing off against McKinley:

UCLA pass rusher Takk McKinley had an odd way of complimenting another player. (AP) More

“I give all the credit to him,” Bolles said. “He’s a great competitor. He’s a great person. He does everything right. That’s what a coach wants. I believe he’s a Top 10 pick in this year’s draft, or one of the best defensive linemen in this draft. And we text each other, we have a great communication and I love that guy dearly, and I hope nothing but the best for him.”

McKinley also spoke about his rough upbringing and how it helps shape him as the player he has become. So you can understand why these guys might have respect for each other. But we thought maybe things had gone a bit sideways when McKinley dropped the “P” word.

“He’s one of the best tackles I faced,” McKinley said of Bolles. “I stick to that. That guy is strong, athletic, physical. And … he’s a prick. That’s what he is.”

The comment got a laugh out of the media in attendance, but it was clear this was a show of respect from the UCLA edge rusher.

“That’s how most O-linemen should be,” McKinley continued. “They should want to get under your skin and want to do all that. During that game, he had a few good ones against me and also I had a few good ones against him. But overall, that’s the best tackle I went against. … He got under my skin a few times.”

McKinley could be a first-round pick, and perhaps a high-end one. But what’s holding him back currently is a torn labrum that he plans to have surgery on following the combine. It’s an odd move considering it comes with a 4-to-6-month recovery time. But he’s confident in his ability to where he thinks he should be able to contribute for an NFL team eventually in Year 1.

Another odd move might be to use “prick” in a compliment, but who are we to judge? McKinley made it work eventually.

– – – – – – –

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Eric_Edholm