Why the NCAA isn't going to punish Baylor

Every time something new surfaces in the Baylor scandal, a question follows. Where is the NCAA? Another question typically follows that one. When is Baylor getting the death penalty?

Let’s answer both straight away.

1) The NCAA is exactly where it has been in most cases that involve potential violations of state and federal law but no known violations of NCAA rules. It is out of its depth.

2) Baylor—specifically Baylor football, because why punish the track team?—is not getting the death penalty.

This may enrage you if you’ve read the accusations of gang rape, victim shaming and a cover-up that went to the top of Baylor's athletic department detailed in a civil suit served upon the school Tuesday by attorneys for a former Bears volleyball player. If even a fraction of what is alleged is true, those responsible should face serious punishment from every organization that governed them while employed at Baylor.

But they won’t. Sure, Baylor fired coach Art Briles and president Ken Starr and forced out athletic director Ian McCaw. But none of them is going to jail. In fact, Briles got paid millions to go away and keep his mouth shut. (He didn’t do either but still has the money.) McCaw, meanwhile, got hired for the same job at Liberty University. The NCAA, meanwhile, has done nothing because it can’t do anything.

Will the NCAA punish the Ole Miss football program for the distribution of an alleged $37,310 in cash, goods and services to players and recruits? Sure. The NCAA has rules against paying people for being good at a sport. But it has no rules against any of the awful things that happened at Baylor. States have rules against those things. So does the federal government. The NCAA does not.

This explanation will prompt another question. But what about Penn State? The answer is NCAA president Mark Emmert screwed up with Penn State in 2012. Led by Emmert, the NCAA sidestepped its normal disciplinary process to hammer Penn State’s football program with sanctions following the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Emmert caved to public outcry without considering whether his organization’s own rules even allowed the punishment. Spoiler alert: They probably didn’t. After Pennsylvania's treasurer and representatives of Joe Paterno's estate sued, the NCAA wound up walking back the penalties, and the organization was further embarrassed when Oregon State president Ed Ray, the chair of the committee that issued the penalties, admitted he couldn’t even be bothered to read the Freeh Report, the investigation upon which the sanctions were based, while on vacation.

So that’s why the NCAA won’t hammer the Baylor football program for acts far more heinous than people (allegedly) giving people money for being good at football at Ole Miss or people (allegedly) creating fake classes so some athletes could keep playing sports at North Carolina. The NCAA, an organization made up of universities with rules made by the universities, is not equipped to handle things that matter far more than the trifles it typically polices.

Which brings us to the most important question: Why isn’t it?

The schools, which once banned cream cheese for bagels, had a chance after the Penn State debacle to alter the NCAA’s rules to allow the organization to take on more serious matters. They could have added language to their Unethical Conduct bylaw—their catch-all rule—that would have made athletic department employees who failed to report an allegation of violence (sexual or otherwise) against another person by anyone under their purview guilty of a violation. The schools could have added language that any program that benefitted from such a cover-up can be hit with further sanctions. Such changes, which could have been made within a year or two of the Penn State mistake, might have allowed for NCAA sanctions in the Baylor case* depending on the timeline.

Read More