Why is the media so harsh on the Bears’ Trubisky pick?

The Chicago Bears traded up one spot in the 2017 NFL Draft. In doing so, they traded away two third-round picks and one fourth-round pick. The Bears used this trade to select North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky. In case you’ve been living under a rock, most people are in disapproval of the move.

Fans have been calling for Ryan Pace’s head ever since his team orchestrated the move. The media has ridiculed the Bears for giving up that much to make the trade.

And that’s fine.

However, while I was scrolling through Yahoo! Sports, I found an article that piqued my interest, albeit for all the wrong reasons. The title read: Was the Bears’ Trubisky debacle the worst NFL draft flub ever?

The fact that this is even a question just one week after the 2017 NFL Draft is incredibly asinine. The worst ever? That is reaching to Skip Bayless levels of absurdity.

Although other media outlets have not reached these extremities, almost all of them are in agreement: the Chicago Bears lost the trade.

Why are we jumping to conclusions so early?

Mitch Trubisky has yet to step on an NFL field. The same goes for all of the other draft picks involved in the deal. Sure, the deal looks lopsided on paper, and the Bears did reach quite a bit. But how can you call the deal bad before any of the players involved play?

Fellow cover32 Bears writer Jay Cobb tweeted out an infographic that compares the trade Chicago made for Trubisky to other notable draft trade-ups:





As you can tell, the trade is nowhere near as lopsided as other notable draft-day trades.

Sure, losing two third-round picks will sting, but if Trubisky pans out, does it really matter? His ceiling is much higher than those of anyone the Bears could get in Round 3.

The value of this trade is made apparent in the famous trade value chart. According to the chart, the Bears overpaid, but by a very slight margin. It’s certainly not as bad as some of the other trades listed above, that’s for sure.

Another popular rebuttal against the Trubisky pick is the Bears’ signing of Mike Glennon. Chicago did pay Glennon a lot of money, but most of his guarantees will be coming in the first year. So although the deal itself is three years long, it’s practically a glorified one-year deal. This sets the Bears up in a perfect position to have Trubisky sit for a year and develop.

Would I have traded up to the second pick to get Mitch Trubisky? Probably not, but I’m not Ryan Pace. He has shown that he has the courage to get the players he wants, no matter the cost. He did it last year with Leonard Floyd, and he did it again this year with Trubisky. Trubisky was Pace’s guy from the very beginning, and he got him.

If he made the move that he believes is best for the team, then who are we to judge?

