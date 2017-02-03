Why Kansas would be wise to learn from the scandal-ridden mistakes of Baylor

If the Baylor board of regents actually gives a flip about the university, it would actively lobby to abandon Division I athletics. The Baptist school in Waco has been party to two of the three worst sports scandals ever, and both within this century.
It’s not worth it. The indelible institutional damage done by these scandals should not be an acceptable university cost of doing athletic business.
And if the Kansas board of trustees is paying attention, its members would be firing off emails to colleagues saying, “Let’s make sure we learn from the disastrous mistakes made at Baylor.”
Before Jayhawks fans mobilize in hair-trigger outrage, take a breath and say this to yourself slowly: Nobody is making a side-by-side comparison of Kansas to Baylor.
Nobody is equating the ongoing investigations involving Kansas basketball players with the literally tragic pursuit of football and basketball glory that has deeply tainted Baylor. I am not suggesting Kansas drop big-time sports. There is much we still don’t know about the situation in Lawrence.
But there is a situation – a situation that becomes more troubling by the day. And when troubling situations arise involving athletics, schools would be wise to take the exact opposite approach from Baylor, where the latest story from ESPN further exposes the craven cover-up orchestrated to maintain football success.
Many universities have an alarming tendency of allowing sports-related problems to fester because they won’t deal with them head-on. Coaches become too powerful and too autonomous to challenge. Image protection overwhelms honesty and transparency. A toxic tolerance level for bad behavior and bad students builds up.
At Baylor, a basketball player murdered his teammate in 2003, and the coach at the time (Dave Bliss) maliciously smeared the dead man in order to cover up NCAA violations. Within the football program, the coach at the time (Art Briles, may he never coach again) expended quite a bit of energy keeping accusations about his players from going public or reaching the school’s judicial affairs office, and in obtaining special treatment from the administration. Briles had allies above him in athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Kenneth Starr.
(McCaw was, rather incredibly, named the athletic director at Liberty University last November – less than six months after being fired at Baylor. The university founded by Jerry Falwell and currently run by his son, Jerry Jr., should be freshly ashamed today, though it likely isn’t.)
At Kansas, the spreading ripples from a December incident in the basketball dorm should spur urgency among the school’s leaders to know the truth, accept the truth and deal with the truth. Whatever it is.
For several weeks, KU police have been investigating an alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in McCarthy Hall, a dorm where men’s basketball players and other male students reside. The incident allegedly occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18. Police also are investigating allegations of contributing to a child’s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No charges have been filed and no suspect publicly identified. A KU police report listed five players as witnesses: Frank Mason III, Mitch Lightfoot, Lagerald Vick, Josh Jackson and Tucker Vang.
In investigating the case, KU police confiscated marijuana paraphernalia from the dorm. On Jan. 27, coach Bill Self indefinitely suspended forward Carlton Bragg. On Jan. 30, Bragg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Earlier this week, Bragg reached a diversion agreement in court.
While the Bragg situation was unfolding, media outlets that cover the Jayhawks reported more incidents involving the sophomore. The Kansas City Star reported Bragg “was twice accused of battery against two different women last fall with neither case resulting in charges. In a September case brought to light last week, prosecutors did not charge Bragg because of insufficient evidence after reviewing a police report from McCarthy Hall. Three months later, Bragg was suspended by Self on Dec. 9 before prosecutors dismissed another case against him and charged the woman who had accused Bragg, Saleeha Soofi, with battery. She pleaded not guilty last week in her first court appearance.”
Bragg remains indefinitely suspended.
Meanwhile, more news broke this week regarding other Jayhawks. The Star reported that Vick had been investigated by the school a year ago for alleged domestic violence.
The Star story said Vick “was accused of punching the student in the arm more than once and kicking her in the face. The university’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access investigated from late December 2015 into January 2016 and determined Vick likely committed domestic violence.” That office recommended Vick be put on two years probation, The Star reported, but it is not known whether that was carried out.
Vick was never publicly disciplined. He did miss two games in December 2015. Self said at the time, “He’s not feeling good. He’s not 100 percent.”
(Maybe Vick was sick, but you might be surprised how many college athletes are reportedly ill or injured when they’re actually suspended. Some coaches assert that it’s an effort to avoid embarrassing a player, but really it’s one more means of protecting the image of the program.)
But that still wasn’t all. The Star reported Thursday that Vick and Jackson, a star freshman, were “persons of interest” in a Lawrence police investigation into felony vandalism of a car on Dec. 9. The car reportedly received nearly $3,000 in damage.
The Star story said, “Police were called to a parking lot near the Yacht Club on Wisconsin Street just before 2 a.m., according to the report. Officers spoke with the victim, who is the same female student a KU investigation found Vick likely hit in the arm multiple times and kicked in the face in late 2015.”
(The vandalism case is more than 50 days old at this point. I’m not a cop, but that seems like a rather deliberate investigation.)
Tally it all up and you have six incidents involving Kansas basketball players, in some form or fashion, that have come to light within the past two weeks: three with Bragg; two with Vick (one of which also involves Jackson); and the ongoing rape investigation.
Which means it’s fair to ask this question: What the hell is going on with Kansas basketball?
Maybe this simply is an unfortunate and unfair series of allegations against innocent (or largely innocent) athletes. Maybe it’s not as bad as it looks. But right now the optics are not good, as the nation’s No. 3 team tries to navigate a crisis that is overwhelming a potential national championship season.
The potential championship season should be the least of Kansas’ concerns right now.
If the Kansas trustees are smart and conscientious and concerned about the university as a whole and not just as a basketball power, they’re pushing hard for all the facts – and, if warranted, for immediate and significant action. Public action.
Don’t spend more energy trying to hide problems than fix problems. Don’t, at any cost, follow the Baylor blueprint.
More college basketball coverage from Yahoo Sports:
573