Why Kansas would be wise to learn from the scandal-ridden mistakes of Baylor

If the Baylor board of regents actually gives a flip about the university, it would actively lobby to abandon Division I athletics. The Baptist school in Waco has been party to two of the three worst sports scandals ever, and both within this century.

It’s not worth it. The indelible institutional damage done by these scandals should not be an acceptable university cost of doing athletic business.

And if the Kansas board of trustees is paying attention, its members would be firing off emails to colleagues saying, “Let’s make sure we learn from the disastrous mistakes made at Baylor.”

Before Jayhawks fans mobilize in hair-trigger outrage, take a breath and say this to yourself slowly: Nobody is making a side-by-side comparison of Kansas to Baylor.

Nobody is equating the ongoing investigations involving Kansas basketball players with the literally tragic pursuit of football and basketball glory that has deeply tainted Baylor. I am not suggesting Kansas drop big-time sports. There is much we still don’t know about the situation in Lawrence.

But there is a situation – a situation that becomes more troubling by the day. And when troubling situations arise involving athletics, schools would be wise to take the exact opposite approach from Baylor, where the latest story from ESPN further exposes the craven cover-up orchestrated to maintain football success.

Many universities have an alarming tendency of allowing sports-related problems to fester because they won’t deal with them head-on. Coaches become too powerful and too autonomous to challenge. Image protection overwhelms honesty and transparency. A toxic tolerance level for bad behavior and bad students builds up.

At Baylor, a basketball player murdered his teammate in 2003, and the coach at the time (Dave Bliss) maliciously smeared the dead man in order to cover up NCAA violations. Within the football program, the coach at the time (Art Briles, may he never coach again) expended quite a bit of energy keeping accusations about his players from going public or reaching the school’s judicial affairs office, and in obtaining special treatment from the administration. Briles had allies above him in athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Kenneth Starr.

(McCaw was, rather incredibly, named the athletic director at Liberty University last November – less than six months after being fired at Baylor. The university founded by Jerry Falwell and currently run by his son, Jerry Jr., should be freshly ashamed today, though it likely isn’t.)

At Kansas, the spreading ripples from a December incident in the basketball dorm should spur urgency among the school’s leaders to know the truth, accept the truth and deal with the truth. Whatever it is.

For several weeks, KU police have been investigating an alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in McCarthy Hall, a dorm where men’s basketball players and other male students reside. The incident allegedly occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18. Police also are investigating allegations of contributing to a child’s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No charges have been filed and no suspect publicly identified. A KU police report listed five players as witnesses: Frank Mason III, Mitch Lightfoot, Lagerald Vick, Josh Jackson and Tucker Vang.

In investigating the case, KU police confiscated marijuana paraphernalia from the dorm. On Jan. 27, coach Bill Self indefinitely suspended forward Carlton Bragg. On Jan. 30, Bragg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Earlier this week, Bragg reached a diversion agreement in court.

While the Bragg situation was unfolding, media outlets that cover the Jayhawks reported more incidents involving the sophomore. The Kansas City Star reported Bragg “was twice accused of battery against two different women last fall with neither case resulting in charges. In a September case brought to light last week, prosecutors did not charge Bragg because of insufficient evidence after reviewing a police report from McCarthy Hall. Three months later, Bragg was suspended by Self on Dec. 9 before prosecutors dismissed another case against him and charged the woman who had accused Bragg, Saleeha Soofi, with battery. She pleaded not guilty last week in her first court appearance.”

