Why George Hill has fit so well with the Jazz

George Hill isn’t one for sentimentality when it comes to the trade last June that shipped him cross-country from his hometown Indiana Pacers to the Utah Jazz. Hill reflects on that deal with the same approach the Pacers used in moving him: They wanted a change, so that meant he needed one. Having been traded before, Hill treated starting over again with the same lack of emotion that he displays on the court – whether he’s making Brandon Knight do the splits with a wicked crossover, or is a step slow trying to prevent Russell Westbrook from catapulting toward the rim.
“I didn’t care,” Hill told The Vertical.
How is that possible, when Hill is an Indianapolis native who stayed home for college with the intent of being close to his ailing grandfather; when Hill has a tattoo of the state of Indiana with a cursive “G” on the side of his torso; and when Hill was introduced before every game at Bankers’ Life Fieldhouse as “our hometown hero?” How could he have treated such a move from a place so dear to his heart with so much indifference?
“I don’t care about getting traded. It happens. Probably good for me to be get out of there,” Hill told the Vertical, unmoved. “If you’re not wanted, then why be there? If they didn’t want me, then so be it. I know it’s a business. So it’s no grudges there.”
Hill was given the chance to run his own team in Indiana, something that wouldn’t have been the case had he stayed in San Antonio as Tony Parker’s apprentice. But while he successfully led the Pacers to the playoffs in four of his five seasons, including back-to-back Eastern Conference finals appearances, Hill often had to grapple with complaints about what, and who, he wasn’t. Hill wasn’t a prototypical point guard. He wasn’t a prolific scorer. He wasn’t Kawhi Leonard. What he was – a stabilizing presence on offense and one of the most tenacious defenders at his position – often made him so unappreciated that he had to rock a blond ‘do for a brief stint to command some attention.
Pacers president Larry Bird, in his quest to remake Indiana into a fast-paced, explosive offensive team, shipped out Hill in a three-team trade with Utah and Atlanta that yielded Jeff Teague. The trade put Hill on a young, primed-to-rise team that had been searching for a steady hand since Deron Williams forced his way to the Nets in 2011. The Jazz had collected enough talent over the years, but they were lacking the veteran leadership needed to guide Gordon Hayward, Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors and Rodney Hood along the path toward consistent winning. Utah fell one game short of the playoffs last season, getting lit up by Kobe Bryant for 60 points in his career finale.
“I think they knew how to win. It’s just being so young, being in that position,” Hill told The Vertical. “I think we can do a great job. The more years you’re together, the more experience you’ve got, the better you’re going to be. I’m just happy to be a part of it … and help these young guys out. I’ve been through some great teams and great situations. And I have some unbelievable playoff success with some unbelievable teams. Just that leadership, to have been there before.”
Hill was the first piece, then Joe Johnson arrived as a free agent, and Boris Diaw came along later in a trade. But for a team that has leaned on Devin Harris, Mo Williams, Trey Burke, Dante Exum, Raul Neto and Shelvin Mack over the past few years, Hill has contributed mightily in taking the Jazz from being loaded with potential to being a playoff contender. Hill’s leadership, ability to get his teammates into proper sets and calming influence during challenging in-game situations have been exactly what the Jazz needed. But the Jazz have also provided Hill with the chance to display a more aggressive and efficient offensive game. Hill is averaging a career-high 17.6 points to go along with 4.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
“Everyone is put into positions to play their role. I mean, being that focal point on the offensive end wasn’t my role in Indiana,” Hill told The Vertical. “I’m a big believer of everyone has a role on the team. A couple of years [with the Pacers], we had Lance Stephenson and he had the ball in his hands more. Paul George had the ball in his hands, mostly. Then we had Monta [Ellis], who has the ball in his hands. So, I just did my role of spacing, knocking down shots and being a defender. Here, I have an opportunity to shoot a little bit more, and I have the ball a little bit more.”
Hill was unable to come to terms on a contract extension before Tuesday’s deadline, so he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer for the first time. But he has quickly settled into his new surroundings, connecting with fellow Indianapolis-area native Hayward and assisting him to his first All-Star appearance. With his ability to play off the ball as well, Hill has been able to slide over to provide spacing and let Hayward and Hood take advantage of mismatches. Johnson has had a similar no-frills style that could easily be overlooked. He isn’t sure if some teams sometimes take steadiness and consistency for granted, but he knows where subtleties are recognized and appreciated. “I’m sure we do. The Utah Jazz do,” Johnson told The Vertical. “We appreciate him being solid all season. And we’ve been a better team when he’s played.”
The only downside to Hill’s time in Salt Lake City has been an unusual spate of injuries. He’s already missed 25 games with a sprained thumb, a sprained toe and a concussion, leaving a huge void in his absence. The Jazz are 25-10 – a 59-win pace – with Hill in the lineup and just 12-13 when he is forced to sit. With Utah in a fight with the Los Angeles Clippers and possibly Oklahoma City for home-court advantage in the first round, Hill’s presence on the floor could be the difference.
While grateful to be with a team that wants him, Hill won’t concern himself with changing perceptions about his value. “I don’t ever feed into that,” Hill told The Vertical. “I don’t really care what people think about me. I just try to play the right way and be a good player out there. Just a great opportunity for me to come in and impact a young team that I guess needed a player like myself.”
