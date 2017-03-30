Why Frank Martin will never stop yelling

Editor’s note: This story originally appeared on Yahoo Sports on July 12, 2012, two months after Frank Martin took the head coaching job at South Carolina. It is as relevant today as it was then.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Frank Martin’s in-game expressions don’t scream softness and compassion. They don’t scream sensitive and caring. In fact, the only thing Frank Martin’s expressions seem to scream is screaming.

He’s known throughout college basketball for yelling at players much more than for his strategy or charisma. One 2010 profile describes his “death stare” and “pit bull temperament,” and also throws in “fiery” and “infamous for a two-word profanity.” (And that profile was in the New York Times.) To some, the guy has become less coach and more caricature – someone who belongs in a singlet and not a suit.

It doesn’t help that his rapid rise to coaching fame has brought with it a nagging skepticism. His high school team in Miami was stripped of a state title for recruiting violations – the director of the state’s high school athletic association called them the most egregious violations in state history, though Martin never was directly charged with anything – and his success at Kansas State brought questions about how he and former coach Bob Huggins got future NBA picks such as Michael Beasley and Bill Walker to play in Manhattan, Kan.

So his abrupt move this summer from a top-20 program at Kansas State to an SEC bottom-feeder at South Carolina leads to all sorts of speculation about what he’s running from rather than where he’s going. And while other successful college coaches have a quip and a wink for everything, Martin is an ex-bouncer who went into coaching fulltime after an argument outside a club led to gunfire. (Did we mention he’s 6 feet 3 and 270 pounds?)

When asked last week in his new office why he would leave K-State for a program that is perennially poor and has little talent in the pipeline, Martin says, “Why? Why not? I like a challenge.”

Asked if he’d ever been to South Carolina before taking this job, he says “in passing.” Then he says he visited Myrtle Beach 30 years ago. Then he says he’s been many times to Augusta, Ga., which is near the border with South Carolina.

Martin says he once received an offer at another program that would’ve tripled his salary but that he turned it down. (He insists it wasn’t Miami.) He stayed at K-State then because “I don’t like walking away from work.” Asked if he still had work to do in Manhattan, he says yes.

So … what’s going on here?

Finally, after more of the same question asked in different ways, Martin offers a reason – a real, concrete reason – for his move. And it starts with this statement: “I had to make a selfish decision.”

But what follows is not spoken loudly. It’s spoken in a softer voice than many know he has.

____________________

Frank Martin has gone 96-73 in his five-plus years at South Carolina. (AP)

Martin can be scary – even to players at times – but he was scared himself over the years at K-State. He developed severe pancreatitis only weeks after getting the job in April 2007. He spent two weeks in the hospital and was aware of the possibility it was pancreatic cancer, which claims nearly all of those diagnosed with it.

“My body temperature was 104,” he says. “They were pumping me with morphine.”

Martin says he spent 10 days thinking he could die.

The fear got to him so deeply that he swore off alcohol for good. Asked if he drank heavily before that, he simply says, “I drank.” He drank watching game film. He drank while cooking. He drank while eating. He drank. And he stopped. His mentor, Bob Huggins, even told him, “Frank, let’s be honest: Don’t you think you’ve had enough?”

He’d had enough to eat, as well. Martin says his weight ballooned well past 300 pounds. It’s now “headed back south,” and he has boxes of weight-loss products in his office to show for it. There were other health concerns, too. His mother-in-law, who lives in New York, battled breast cancer last year. And his mom, who lives in Miami, is aging. She raised him as a single mother and now is 67. Martin wanted to be closer to both sides of the family, including a 13-year-old son from a prior marriage who is in Miami.

