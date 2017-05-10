Why Does Bob Quinn Lie About His Lions

The draft has come and gone for general manager Bob Quinn and his staff. With the commencement of offseason workouts, he can see what his 2017 Lions roster looks like. Any roster with Matthew Stafford should be competitive, but a number of glaring holes still exist. And while Quinn has made a major effort to upgrade the offensive line, the same cannot be said for other positions.

A Riverboat Gambler in Motor City

Detroit’s draft class for 2016 featured a safe stud in the first round, Taylor Decker. Offensive line was definitely the biggest position of need, and Decker looks the part of a franchise left tackle. For the second round, the Lions proceeded to target a physical SEC defender in A’Shawn Robinson. They then double down on offensive line, gamble on an athletic defender in the fourth round, swing at a backup quarterback in the sixth round, and add some depth players whose impact have yet to be determined.

As the days go by, some things never change. This year, the Lions select University of Florida’s Jarrad Davis in the first round. Linebacker was definitely the biggest position of need for Detroit, and they make a sound move to open their draft. Sound familiar?

The draft process last year raised concerns about A’Shawn Robinson’s motor and contribution to a loaded Alabama defense. Consequently, the defensive tackle fell to the second round despite first round talent. The verdict’s still out on the big man after an up-and-down rookie year. The Lions selected Florida cornerback Teez Tabor in the second round. Poor testing speed pushed Tabor out of the first round, and Quinn pounced on the Gator.

Any general manager in the NFL must take risks to elevate his team. But is Quinn gambling too much? Tabor’s selection will look genius in hindsight if the young corner has an impactful rookie year. However, the speed could be a real issue and he could never adjust to the pro level. Kenny Golladay, who was picked in the third round this year, raises similar concerns. While he has promising size, Golladay did not have a prestigious college career like Tabor. It’s hard to see the upside of a small school prospect as a red zone specialist so early in the draft. Jalen Reeves-Maybin, added in the fourth round, has the talent to contribute at linebacker. The former Vol has a slight frame and is recovering from an ugly injury.

If the Lions take a step back this year, Quinn’s gambles could go bust.

What About the Rest of the Team?

Quinn commented on his team’s depth at running back and defensive end. He failed to address the backfield in the 2017 draft. Additionally, he waited until the sixth round to add depth to the defensive line. The Lions have notoriously struggled in their efforts to find a starting running back, and it seems they are putting all their eggs in the Ameer Abdullah basket. Abdullah certainly has the talent, but his frame and injury history are enough reason to add competition.

The Lions drafted defensive ends Jeremiah Ledbetter and Pat O’Connor in the sixth and seventh rounds, respectively. Not only did they fail to find a competent starter opposite Ziggy Ansah, but also questions arise if they will extend Ansah. So in 2018, the cupboard could be completely bare,

Quinn’s gambles and neglecting of dire needs could bite his team in the rear when the 2017 season is roaring on. Who is Bob Quinn and what does he do? That’s what we would like to know.

