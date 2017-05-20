Why Chelsea's title success will give power-hungry Conte more transfer control

Antonio Conte will enjoy his title party on Sunday but his eyes are already looking beyond to the FA Cup final and another transfer window.

He will also be embroiled in contract negotiations with Chelsea immediately after the season is finished, which will include discussions around transfers.

Power is everything in the world of big business, which is the world that Chelsea operate in. There are no good guys and bad guys but there are winners and losers. Conte is a winner and he will use his Premier League title win to strengthen his hand at the negotiating table.

There are rumours the Italian is being offered more that £12 million per year by Inter ahead of negotiations and the setting of next year's budgets.

Owner Roman Abramovich, who's interests at Chelsea are represented by club director Marina Granovskaia, will always have the final say but the manager will be keen to make his voice louder after missing out on his main transfer targets this season.

View photos Chelsea GFX More

Conte brought success, despite the club failing to sign Roma's Radja Nainggolan, Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly last summer. He also wanted Swansea's Fernando Llorente in January but Chelsea couldn't convince Paul Clement into a sale or swap deal for Michy Batshuayi.

Chelsea did get N'Golo Kante and David Luiz, who have been two of the Premier League's best players this season, but with Inter interested in him, the manager will ask for even more this time around.

Juventus, remember, lost Conte after a falling out over transfer spending as the club's CEO, Beppe Moratta, failed to secure the likes of Morata and Juan Cuadrado.

Alexis knows his time at Arsenal is up

This was as he struggled to make the Turin side competitive in the Champions League, despite domestic domination. He made his rift over funding clear ahead of leaving the club by saying: "When you have 10 euros in your pocket, you can't eat in a restaurant where the meal will cost you 100."

He also wants a pay-rise - only Mauricio Pochettino earns less as a manager of a top-six side. His eye-opening comments at last week's press conference show that it isn't just about the money, but the power and prestige that bigger salaries bring.

“Money is important only at this level to give the real value of a player or the coach,” said Conte. “If you show you deserve it, you have earned the money. I think this.

View photos Conte GFX More

Read More