Why Cavs aren't sweating Celtics' big win

BOSTON – Should the Boston Celtics prove themselves a worthy Eastern Conference finals opponent for the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, little will be remembered from a regular-season game on the first night in March. By late May, Kevin Love and J.R. Smith will be back with the champs; LeBron James will have learned if Deron Williams is the “[expletive] playmaker” he’s needed; Derrick Williams may have completed his transition from tease to reliable asset; and Andrew Bogut will have blocked a shot or two.

The Celtics also will have discovered a little more about themselves, as well. But there was one moment from Boston’s 103-99 victory on Wednesday at TD Garden that will continue to resonate. Not just because it was so indelible. It was simply indicative of that feisty nature of a collection of overachieving underdogs led by the cockiest and smallest overachieving underdog of the lot; a little guy who continues to defy what’s expected from players his size.

At a generously listed 5-feet-9, Isaiah Thomas comes in a package generally reserved for novelty acts, not franchise building blocks. But there he was, noticing that Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was about to have an easy layup, when he decided to pin the attempt right against the backboard. “I can jump a little,” Thomas said with a laugh, afterward. “He didn’t see me, that’s probably the biggest reason why I blocked it.”

LeBron James had a triple-double Wednesday night. (AP) More

The block by a player who stands more than a foot shorter than his opponent showed how Thomas and the Celtics continue to find themselves in places where few expected them to reside, but where they believe they belong. Far-fetched as it seems, with James Harden and Russell Westbrook so far out ahead, Thomas continues to make an MVP case by continually dropping 30-plus points and tapping his left wrist in fourth quarters as he takes out another unsuspecting opponent as a reminder of what time I.T. is. Thomas has an infectious smile but won’t let slights slide, such as a question after the game about how he broke through in the final minutes after being held in check: “Nobody holds me in check. Don’t say that. I average 30 points [actually 29.6] for a reason.”

Celtics president Danny Ainge continued to sit on his unrivaled collection of draft picks and moveable parts at the trade deadline, unwilling to surrender the franchise’s promising future nor huge elements of its defiant present to acquire an All-Star who might give the team a better chance to challenge Cleveland in a seven-game series. Thomas trolled fans and media with cryptic emojis around the deadline but consistently stated that he believed the Celtics had enough if bigger-name help never arrived. That belief was emboldened following a win that, if nothing else, knocked down any mental hurdles about their ability to compete with LeBron James after losing eight of the previous nine – with the one win coming on a buzzer-beater – to his Cavaliers.

“We’ve been playing with the same team all season, so we weren’t expecting to get more,” Thomas told The Vertical. “We were ready to go to war with the guys in this locker room. There is no other way. We understand that and we’ve got the utmost confidence in each other to keep going.”

The Cavaliers certainly had nothing to sweat in defeat. They continue to have a solid hold on the top seed, win games without Love and Smith, and will soon add Bogut. They will also continue to overlook any alleged threats in the East until that approach is deemed unwise. Their focus continues to be defeating the Golden State Warriors – or any other Western Conference opponent that should emerge if Kevin Durant’s left knee injury serves as the obstacle to an NBA Finals three-match.

Regardless of the Finals opponent, the Cavaliers have the roster depth and versatility to keep up with teams that like to run (the Warriors and Houston Rockets) or those that like to lean on size (San Antonio). James has the help he needs to get that fourth ring, proving the creaky-wheel theory to be true. The oil from his “whining” came through raiding the bargain-buyout bin, with the additions of two D-Wills and Bogut. “We’re not where we want to be, but it’s great to see what we have right now,” James said. “What we have right now, we’re playing some pretty good ball.”

