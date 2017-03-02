Why Cavs aren't sweating Celtics' big win

BOSTON – Should the Boston Celtics prove themselves a worthy Eastern Conference finals opponent for the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, little will be remembered from a regular-season game on the first night in March. By late May, Kevin Love and J.R. Smith will be back with the champs; LeBron James will have learned if Deron Williams is the “[expletive] playmaker” he’s needed; Derrick Williams may have completed his transition from tease to reliable asset; and Andrew Bogut will have blocked a shot or two.
The Celtics also will have discovered a little more about themselves, as well. But there was one moment from Boston’s 103-99 victory on Wednesday at TD Garden that will continue to resonate. Not just because it was so indelible. It was simply indicative of that feisty nature of a collection of overachieving underdogs led by the cockiest and smallest overachieving underdog of the lot; a little guy who continues to defy what’s expected from players his size.
At a generously listed 5-feet-9, Isaiah Thomas comes in a package generally reserved for novelty acts, not franchise building blocks. But there he was, noticing that Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was about to have an easy layup, when he decided to pin the attempt right against the backboard. “I can jump a little,” Thomas said with a laugh, afterward. “He didn’t see me, that’s probably the biggest reason why I blocked it.”
The block by a player who stands more than a foot shorter than his opponent showed how Thomas and the Celtics continue to find themselves in places where few expected them to reside, but where they believe they belong. Far-fetched as it seems, with James Harden and Russell Westbrook so far out ahead, Thomas continues to make an MVP case by continually dropping 30-plus points and tapping his left wrist in fourth quarters as he takes out another unsuspecting opponent as a reminder of what time I.T. is. Thomas has an infectious smile but won’t let slights slide, such as a question after the game about how he broke through in the final minutes after being held in check: “Nobody holds me in check. Don’t say that. I average 30 points [actually 29.6] for a reason.”
Celtics president Danny Ainge continued to sit on his unrivaled collection of draft picks and moveable parts at the trade deadline, unwilling to surrender the franchise’s promising future nor huge elements of its defiant present to acquire an All-Star who might give the team a better chance to challenge Cleveland in a seven-game series. Thomas trolled fans and media with cryptic emojis around the deadline but consistently stated that he believed the Celtics had enough if bigger-name help never arrived. That belief was emboldened following a win that, if nothing else, knocked down any mental hurdles about their ability to compete with LeBron James after losing eight of the previous nine – with the one win coming on a buzzer-beater – to his Cavaliers.
“We’ve been playing with the same team all season, so we weren’t expecting to get more,” Thomas told The Vertical. “We were ready to go to war with the guys in this locker room. There is no other way. We understand that and we’ve got the utmost confidence in each other to keep going.”
The Cavaliers certainly had nothing to sweat in defeat. They continue to have a solid hold on the top seed, win games without Love and Smith, and will soon add Bogut. They will also continue to overlook any alleged threats in the East until that approach is deemed unwise. Their focus continues to be defeating the Golden State Warriors – or any other Western Conference opponent that should emerge if Kevin Durant’s left knee injury serves as the obstacle to an NBA Finals three-match.
Regardless of the Finals opponent, the Cavaliers have the roster depth and versatility to keep up with teams that like to run (the Warriors and Houston Rockets) or those that like to lean on size (San Antonio). James has the help he needs to get that fourth ring, proving the creaky-wheel theory to be true. The oil from his “whining” came through raiding the bargain-buyout bin, with the additions of two D-Wills and Bogut. “We’re not where we want to be, but it’s great to see what we have right now,” James said. “What we have right now, we’re playing some pretty good ball.”
Landing that trio reinforces the lure that James has provided for ring-chasing veterans over the past seven years. Derrick Williams, in need of a career rejuvenation, left Miami and went straight to the player who makes everyone around him look better. Deron Williams chose Cleveland over a reunion with his former team, Utah. Bogut chose the Cavaliers – a team that he might’ve helped defeat last year if not for an untimely knee injury – over Boston and Houston and now has the best opportunity to exact revenge against the team that traded him to make room for Durant.
As the Warriors experience apprehension and uncertainty in pursuit of a second ring that looked all good just a week ago, the Cavaliers look deeper and more resolute than at any time since James returned. Cleveland now has a true super team with three No. 1 picks, a No. 2 pick, a No. 3 pick, a No. 4 pick and a No. 5 pick. Incorporating new pieces and reincorporating older ones when Smith and Love return from their respective injuries will be the only concern for the final six weeks of the regular season.
Coach Tyronn Lue will have the challenge of managing minutes for veterans and youngsters alike, while also finding the lineups that will work best. But he will be working with the decided advantage of having James, whom general manager David Griffin calls “Cheat Code” because of his ability to uplift those around him. In a game that was about helping Deron Williams get acclimated to his new surroundings, James quietly posted a triple-double and gave his newest teammate a chance to hit the most important shot of the game. Deron Williams missed the wide-open 3-pointer but the pass went a long way toward establishing a trust that will be necessary in June. Williams said he “felt comfortable” in his debut, something James works hard to accomplish.
“For someone like me, the way my game works, if I’m good, it’s because there’s lot’s of good screens and lots of good passing. Smart players,” Kyle Korver recently told The Vertical about being on the Cavaliers. “[LeBron] is the best at all of those things. He wants assists. He wants to help us out, wants to help to get us going.”
The Celtics’ inability, or refusal, to make roster upgrades leaves them as an odd collection of talent that doesn’t seem to connect on much besides being likeminded in pestering and scrapping. Avery Bradley’s recent return from an 18-game absence because of an Achilles’ injury will have to serve as a roster shakeup – and his defense on Kyrie Irving in the final minutes of Wednesday’s win provided evidence that no team in the league boasts a better perimeter-defending trio, along with Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart.
These teams will meet again April 5 in a game that one or both teams could possibly use for resting players – James sure could use some – in preparation for the postseason. The Cavaliers might still be soaring above Boston, as Richard Jefferson did when he caught an alley-oop pass from James and swung around on the rim, brushing over the shoulders of Celtics reserve Terry Rozier. But the Celtics reject being shown up, as Rozier showed when he responded to Jefferson’s disrespect by firing the ball at his backside. And if Cleveland and Boston find a way to come together again in late May, Thomas doesn’t want to hear anything about what the Celtics don’t have.
“We don’t care about what people think,” Thomas told The Vertical. “We just care about what’s in this locker room.”
