Why are Barcelona struggling so much this season?

Barcelona are in the last 16 of the Champions League, the final of the Copa Del Rey and they are just one point behind Real Madrid in the title race. On the surface, there does not seem to be a crisis. These facts, however, disguise the struggle that the Bluagrana have been facing in this campaign.

In several matches since the start of the calendar year, Luis Enrique’s side have been made to look frail: the greatest example of this, of course, was their collapse at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Even when faced with relegation candidates Leganes on Sunday, they needed a last-minute penalty from Lionel Messi to secure all the points.

Barcelona’s struggles are due to a number of factors: an overreliance on certain individuals, a transition to a more direct style of play that is effectively bypassing the strengths of the midfield, a lack of chemistry and a lack of identity.

