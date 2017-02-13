Why Anderson Silva refuses to call it a career, despite age and diminishing skills

Derek Brunson was not happy with the judges’ decision in his UFC 208 fight against the legendary Anderson Silva.

On a night filled with New York State Athletic Commission judging and refereeing decisions which ranged from questionable to horrendous, all three judges assigned to score the Silva-Brunson bout gave Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion, the benefit of the doubt, with a pair of 29-28 scores and a 30-27.

Hours later, a fuming Brunson vented on Facebook, “Wow unreal I put my heart & soul out there on 3 weeks notice only to get it taken from me. I just outclassed the greatest of all time #UFC208.”

As if the point wasn’t obvious enough, Brunson then went on Twitter and posted pictures of Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles as the judges.

But as is often the case with the elusive fighter nicknamed “The Spider,” things aren’t always what they seem on the surface.

And while it’s now become apparent that Silva, whose trademark elusiveness, speed, and deadly striking turned him into one of the biggest draws in combat sports during a record seven-year, eight-month run as UFC middleweight champion, is no longer the fighter he once was, it’s just as clear he’s charting his way through the twilight of his career with every bit the pluck and guile that marked his prime in the cage.

“I am so happy,” Silva said at the UFC 208 post-fight news conference at Barclays Center. “I am so happy because first of all I love fighting. Second, sometimes when people talk to me and say, ‘Why don’t you stop? You don’t need to prove nothing anymore,’ and I respond, ‘Because this is my heart. Fighting’s my life.’”

Anderson Silva (L) and Derek Brunson react to the decision at UFC 208. (Getty) More

Silva burst into tears as he was named the victor in the Octagon, and it’s not hard to understand why. Prior to Saturday night, his last official victory was a first-round TKO over Stephan Bonnar in Brazil on Oct. 13, 2012.

Since then, it’s been an adventure. He lost his title when he was knocked out cold by Chris Weidman at UFC 162. He suffered a gruesome leg injury in the rematch at UFC 168, which kept him out of action for a year.

That was expected to bring an end to Silva’s career. But he returned at UFC 183 and won a one-sided decision over Nick Diaz, only to have the win changed to a no-decision following a Nevada Athletic Commission drug test failure, which he blamed on sexual-enhancement pills from Thailand.

He fought a grueling five-round bout in London last February against Michael Bisping, one of the year’s best fights, which was one by Bisping on a debatable decision. Silva then returned on just two-days notice to fight Daniel Cormier at UFC 200 in July, and given the circumstances, he unsurprisingly lost.

For a fighter with a lesser pedigree than Silva’s, the mystique would have long since worn off by the time he showed up in Brooklyn. And yet, competing two months shy of his 42d birthday, Silva’s fight, which was the evening’s co-feature bout, still remained the most intriguing moment of the show.

Maybe it was a fear that this would be the bout where Silva’s output dropped off a cliff once and for all, and that he’d suffer an embarrassing knockout. Maybe there was the hope we’d see one more immortal moment, something like his famous finishes of Forrest Griffin and Vitor Belfort. Perhaps it was a mix of both.

It certainly seemed to get to Brunson, who looked gun-shy in front of Silva. While Brunson had his moments, particularly when the duo engaged in the clinch, Silva threw all sorts of flashy strike attempts and blocked the majority of Brunson’s takedown attempts. By the third, Brunson finally picked up the pace and won the round in convincing fashion.

Whether or not you agree with the judges that Silva did enough to win the first two rounds, if this was a robbery, Brunson’s game plan over the first 10 minutes was like leaving the front door wide open and begging the robbers to walk right in and help themselves.