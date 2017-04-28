White Sox's Pelfrey returns to Detroit to face Tigers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers felt they had no choice but to send Mike Pelfrey packing at the end of spring training. Less than a month later, Pelfrey will get a chance to exact some revenge against his former team.

The veteran right-hander will start for the Chicago White Sox on Friday night against one of the pitchers who edged him out for the fifth spot in Detroit's rotation, left-hander Matt Boyd.

Pelfrey was signed to a minor league deal on April 5 and his contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on April 22 to replace injured starter James Shields.

In his first outing with the White Sox, Pelfrey gave up four runs (two earned) in 4 1/3 innings against Cleveland on Saturday and was charged with the loss. He allowed a two-run homer to Edwin Encarnaction and Carlos Carrasco shut down the White Sox.

"Would have definitely liked to go a little deeper in the game," Pelfrey told MLB.com. "I'd like to get that 0-2 pitch back in the first to Encarnacion. Unfortunately, that ended up being the game with as good as Carrasco was, and obviously he was on (Saturday), so kind of tough to put us in a 2-0 hole, especially as good as he was."

Pelfrey signed a two-year, $16 million contract with Detroit before last season to fill a rotation spot, but it didn't go well. He was 4-10 with a 5.07 ERA in 24 appearances, including 22 starts.

After some poor spring training outings by Pelfrey, the Tigers' brass decided to eat the final year of his contract. They're still paying most of his $8 million salary.

"You don't want to give good people bad news, regardless. That's not a lot of fun to tell him, but he was very professional about it," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "He was gracious. As gracious as they are, you still don't want to give them bad news, especially if you like the person."

Pelfrey has faced the Tigers 10 times during his career, posting a 3-5 record and 4.19 ERA in those starts.

"We saw him in Minnesota a couple of years ago, so we're familiar with Pelf," Ausmus said. "A lot of hitters are familiar with Pelf. I was happy for him, getting picked up. This is their livelihood. Pelf is a good guy, so I was happy Pelf got a job."

Boyd's most recent start also lasted 4 1/3 innings, but the circumstances for his departure was quite different from Pelfrey's season debut.

Boyd was ejected after throwing a pitch behind Minnesota's Miguel Sano, who had to be held back from charging the mound. Detroit center fielder Jacoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch earlier in that game.

Boyd, who is 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA in five career outings against the White Sox, avoided any further disciplinary action from the league.

It appears that Boyd will not avoid facing White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, even though Abreu departed Chicago's 5-2 win over Kansas City on Wednesday with hip and groin injuries. Abreu came out for precautionary reasons.

"I feel good right now," Abreu told MLB.com through interpreter Billy Russo after the game. "I got treatment and I feel good. The day off tomorrow is going to help and I hope to be ready for the first game in Detroit."