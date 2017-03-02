White Sox's Abreu free to return to training after testimony

FILE - This is a Feb. 23, 2017, file photo showing Chicago White Sox' Jose Abreu posed during the team's photo day in Glendale, Ariz. Abreu is up next as a prosecution witness in the trial of a Florida sports agent and a baseball trainer accused of smuggling Cuban players from the communist island. Abreu is scheduled to testify Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the case against agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MIAMI (AP) -- Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is free to return to spring training in Arizona now that he's concluded his testimony in the trial of two men accused of illegally smuggling Cuban ballplayers to the United States.

Abreu testified for a second day Thursday in the trial in Miami. On Wednesday, he testified that he ate a chunk of a fake passport while flying to the U.S. to cover up his illegal travel.

On trial are Florida sports agent Bartolo Hernandez and baseball trainer Julio Estrada on charges of conspiracy and alien smuggling.

Abreu testified Wednesday he ordered a beer on a flight from Haiti to Miami and consumed the page containing a false name and his photo.

Abreu says he traveled illegally because he was worried about losing his $68 million contract with Chicago.