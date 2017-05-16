White Sox starter Holland a familiar face for Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The hitters who step into the batter's box Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Angels probably will do a double take, maybe rub their eyes a little to make sure they are seeing what they think they are seeing.

On the mound for the game against the Angels will be Chicago White Sox left-hander Derek Holland.

It will be the first time Holland has faced the Angels in a White Sox uniform, but he is no stranger to them. As a member of the Texas Rangers, Holland pitched against the Angels 27 times (24 starts), more than any other opponent in his career. So introductions will not be necessary.

Holland has a winning mark against the Angels in his career, 10-8, but the record may be deceiving. His career ERA against Los Angeles is 5.24, and Angels hitters have batted .275 with a .794 OPS against him.

The heart of the Angels' lineup -- Mike Trout and Albert Pujols -- have hit him particularly well. Trout is batting .326 (14-for-43) with three doubles, a triple, three homers and 12 RBIs against Holland. Pujols is hitting .294 (10-for-34) with three doubles, four homers and seven RBIs vs. the lefty.

Holland, though, is a different pitcher than the Angels are used to seeing ... at least in recent years. Injuries limited Holland to just five starts in 2014, 10 starts in 2015 and 20 starts last year.

When Holland's contract was up after the 2016 season, the Rangers and Holland parted ways. Holland is not bitter, and in fact he said a fresh start was a good thing.

"A change of scenery has been good so far," Holland told the Dallas Morning News. "I'm very happy. They're letting me be myself, keeping it loose and enjoying the game."

The White Sox were well aware of Holland's free-spirited personality when they signed him to a one-year, $6 million contract. In fact, White Sox manager Rick Renteria told the Morning News that Holland's personality is a plus.

"I don't think I have to encourage Derek to be himself," Renteria said. "He is himself. It's great for us to have him. We love his personality.

"It's hard to put people in boxes. Let them be who they are. Their personalities help bring a little flavor to a ballclub."

Holland so far this season has remained healthy, and the results show it. Though his record is just 3-3, Holland has a 2.43 ERA in his seven starts. Opposing hitters are batting just .204 against him.

Holland's record is more a reflection of the offensive support behind him -- in his three wins, the White Sox are averaging 5.3 runs per game; in his three losses, they are averaging 3.7 runs per game.

Angels starter JC Ramirez is much less familiar with the opposition than is Holland. Ramirez has faced the White Sox only twice in his career -- both games as a reliever -- going 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA. He struggled in his last start, giving up five runs and eight hits in seven innings against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Three of those runs came in the first inning. Opening-inning runs have been a problem for Ramirez, who is trying to figure out why.

"I think the first inning has been huge for me in all games since I started," Ramirez told mlb.com. "I don't know why I've been giving up runs this inning, and then I bounce back. I think it's something I need to work on. Maybe I need to be more focused and be more mentally prepared for that first inning."