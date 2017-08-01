White Sox star rookie Yoan Moncada carted off after nasty collision

After selling off most of their useful assets the past few weeks, the Chicago White Sox were ready to let their rookies play. Superstar prospect Yoan Moncada was supposed to lead that charge, but his availability could be in jeopardy after he was carted off the field Monday following a nasty collision in right field.

The play occurred with two outs in the top of the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. Darwin Barney hit a shallow fly ball to right field. Moncada, who was playing second, charged out to try and make the play. Right fielder Willy Garcia ran in to do the same.

The two were moving at close to full speed as the ball fell to the ground. Garcia slid to make the catch, but Moncada couldn’t avoid him. Moncada attempted to jump over the outfielder, but his knee slammed into Garcia’s head.

Garcia actually caught the ball initially, but it rolled out of his glove after the collision. The Blue Jays were awarded three runs on the double.

Following the collision, both Garcia and Moncada remained down on the field. After some time, it was determined both players would need to leave the game. Despite taking a knee to the head, Garcia was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Moncada, however, had to be carted off. He could not place any weight on his right leg – the one that made contact with Garcia’s head – as he left the field. Moncada was immediately taken to the team’s X-ray room.

After X-rays, it was determined Moncada has a right knee contusion. He’s considered day-to-day. Garcia has a head contusion and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

Despite being down 6-0 early, the White Sox managed to rally to win the contest 7-6 after Moncada and Garcia left the game.

Moncada, 22, was considered the best prospect in baseball before the White Sox called him up in July. He’s off to a slow start with the White Sox, hitting just .105 over his first 12 games with the team. Despite that, he is considered the one bright spot in the second half for fans who just watched the club trade off nearly all of its other valuable pieces.

Garcia, a 24-year-old rookie, is hitting .258/.317/.441 over 105 plate appearances

