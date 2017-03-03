White Sox request waivers on veteran infielder Brett Lawrie

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Brett Lawrie has been put on waivers by the Chicago White Sox, who plan to release the infielder.
Unless Lawrie is claimed, which is unlikely, he would receive $573,770 in termination pay rather than the $3.5 million salary in the non-guaranteed contract he agreed to in December.
Chicago announced the move Friday. The 27-year-old was acquired in a December 2015 trade with Oakland. He hit .248 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs in 94 games in his only season with the White Sox.
