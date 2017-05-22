White Sox, D-backs take hot offenses into interleague series

PHOENIX -- The Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks are at the top of their games heading into the opener of their three-game interleague series at Chase Field on Monday.

It remains to be seen if the loss of the designated hitter will slow the White Sox, who won the final three games of a four-game weekend series in Seattle by outscoring the Mariners 26-3.

The Diamondbacks were riding a five-game winning streak before losing 5-1 in San Diego on Sunday.

Arizona (26-19) leads the majors in home games (26) and home victories (18). The White Sox (20-22) are 12-14 in a major-league-high 26 road games.

Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke (5-2, 3.09 ERA) will face White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez (3-4, 4.29 ERA) in the opener of the three-game series.

Each team has had some fun at the plate recently.

Chicago pounded Seattle 16-1 on Saturday and 8-1 on Sunday.

Arizona scored eight runs in the first inning of a 10-1 victory over the Padres on Friday, then scored five in the first inning of a 9-1 victory on Saturday.

"We ask for guys to be ready," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "We want to kind of put pressure on the defense and the opposition as quickly as possible. You start to play downhill baseball that quickly, it becomes a challenge for the opponents.

White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia became the third player in franchise history to produce four extra-base hits and six RBIs in a game when he had two homers and two doubles Saturday. He joined Robin Ventura and Pat Seerey.

Even after going 0-for-3 on Sunday, Garcia has a slash line of .350/.393/.599 with eight homers and 34 RBIs.

"That's kind of been Avi all year long, pretty consistent," White Sox manager Rich Renteria said.

Garcia has four multi-hit games in his last six contests, during which he is 11-for-26 with nine RBIs.

Arizona third basemen Jake Lamb had four hits, including two homers, and seven RBIs in the first two games of the San Diego series. Lamb leads major league third basemen and major league cleanup hitters with 36 RBIs. He is tied for second among major league cleanup hitters with 11 homers.

Greinke has won his last four decisions over five starts, four at home, and is 4-0 with a 2.82 ERA in six home starts.

He had a string of five consecutive quality starts end in a 5-4 victory over the New York Mets in his last appearance, when he gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings on Tuesday. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of his start before that, a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Greinke is 7-10 with a 4.14 ERA in 26 games, 23 starts, against the White Sox, but he has own faced them since 2012. He has not lost to them since 2009.

Gonzalez has not won since April 24, when he gave up two hits and an unearned run in eight innings of a 12-1 home victory against the Kansas City Royals.

He has given up 34 hits and 19 runs (18 earned) in his past four starts covering 23 1/3 innings (6.94 ERA). He is 1-3 with a 4.88 ERA in five road starts.

Gonzalez has made one career start against Arizona. He wasn't involved in the decision after giving up five hits and two runs in seven innings of a 4-3 loss on Aug. 13, 2013, while with the Baltimore Orioles.