Where the Philadelphia Eagles draft picks fit into the depth chart

With the 2017 NFL Draft now in the books, it is time for the team to begin to fully craft it’s depth chart for 2017. For the Philadelphia Eagles, this means finding a spot on it’s roster for most if not all of it’s 2017 draft picks. While these players are all likely to receive good shot at making the roster come this fall, it will be interesting to see how many of them slot in right off the bat.

Without further ado though, let’s take a look at where these players could slot themselves in during the upcoming season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Derek Barnett — Defensive End

Currently on the roster at the defensive end position for the Eagles is Vinny Curry, Brandon Graham, and Chris Long. All three have long time experience as starters at the position meaning Derek Barnett could be in for a short stay as a rotational piece this season. While Chris Long will likely take the mantel of the fourth defensive end, Barnett I believe slots into the third spot.

However, should Vinny Curry struggle to get production this season as an edge rusher, we could see Barnett slot into a starting role by the midpoint of his rookie campaign.

Sidney Jones — Cornerback

A steal of a second round pick, I firmly believe Sidney Jones to comeback fully healthy from his torn achilles. While it will take some time for Jones to get back into game shape, once he does return, he should become the Eagles number one cornerback. With the only other potential starter on the roster being Jalen Mills, Jones will be a starter by the end of this season for sure.

Rasul Douglas — Cornerback

The second consecutive cornerback drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, Rasul Douglas will be in for a battle with Jalen Mills for the final starting cornerback spot. While Douglas has the size needed to be an outside cornerback, Mills does have the experience. What this will likely come down to is whether or not Philly believes Mills is just a nickel corner or if they believe that he can play on the outside as well.

Mack Hollins — Wide Receiver

The first offensive player selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in this draft, Mack Hollins will slot into a role as the team’s fourth receiver this season. In need of some depth and talent on the outside, Hollins could even earn a starting role his rookie season should either Torrey Smith or Alshon Jeffery go down with injuries. Expect Hollins to be in contention for a starting spot by season number two though.

Donnel Pumphrey — Running Back

The all time leader for rushing yards — or third all time if you use just regular season stats — Donnel Pumphrey is someone that fits into the Eagles backfield plans. Despite his undersized stature, Pumphrey will fit into the running back by committee lineup and is also a natural fit to take over for Darren Sproles once he retires after the 2017 season. Expect him to play some type of role in the offense this season.

Shelton Gibson — Wide Receiver

A deep threat wide receiver, Shelton Gibson is a natural backup to Torrey Smith in this offense. While I would not expect Gibson to play a major role or even a medium sized role in the upcoming campaign, he will provide Carson Wentz with another offensive weapon on five receiver sets. Should Torrey Smith go down, Gibson may then be able to move into a medium sized role this season.

Nate Gerry — Safety

The Eagles are really thin at the safety position, which is something that makes this pickup make sense. Despite the fact that Gerry is unlikely to be a major force on this team ever, he is someone that should perform well on special teams and will also provide the team with an emergency option should their safeties start to go down.

Elijah Qualls — Defensive Tackle

Adding depth to their defensive line with this pick, Elijah Qualls should provide the defensive tackle slot with some much needed backup talent. While I would not expect Qualls to make a major impact in the coming season, he could be a solid pickup depending on his production as a role player this season.

