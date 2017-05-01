Where the Miami Dolphins draft picks fit into the depth chart

With the 2017 NFL Draft now in the books, it is time for the team to begin to fully craft it’s depth chart for 2017. For the Miami Dolphins, this means finding a spot on it’s roster for most if not all of it’s 2017 draft picks. While these players are all likely to receive good shot at making the roster come this fall, it will be interesting to see how many of them slot in right off the bat.

Without further ado though, let’s take a look at where these players could slot themselves in during the upcoming season for the Miami Dolphins.

Charles Harris — Defensive End

Now possessing one of the deepest pools of defensive ends in the entirety of the NFL, it will be interesting to see how the Miami Dolphins use Charles Harris this season. With Cameron Wake and Andre Branch locked in as starters, Harris could be someone that plays an increased role as a backup this season

Then again, there is also a chance that Harris could be moved to the outside linebacker spot this year and used as an edge rusher in 2017. Either way, expect Harris to play a medium sized role this season before moving into a full time starting role in 2018.

Raekwon McMillan — Linebacker

Landing their day one starter at linebacker in 2017, the Dolphins drafted Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan in the second round of the draft. A solid player that knows how to play downhill, McMillan will be a day one starter in Miami and could even see more playing time than Charles Harris this season.

Cordrea Tankersley — Cornerback

Landing another option for the cornerback position, Cordrea Tankersley will have a shot at earning a starting role in 2017. Likely to battle against Xavien Howard, Tony Lippett, and Byron Maxwell this offseason, Tankersley will be involved in a wide open battle to win a starting spot. In the end, Tankersley will likely come up short but will see some playing time on defense this season.

Isaac Asiata — Guard

In need of some depth and talent along the interior of the offensive line, the Miami Dolphins may have gotten the steal of the draft when they drafted Isaac Asiata in the fifth round. Likely to battle for a starting offensive guard spot this season, I expect Asiata to eventually take over as a starter in the next year or two.

Davon Godchaux — Defensive Tackle

A good depth option at the defensive tackle position, Davon Godchaux will be a solid run stopper at the next level. Possessing the size needed to fill gaps, I expect Godchaux to be a rotation option on run downs as the Dolphins try to keep many of their defensive line members healthy and energized as possible.

Vincent Taylor — Defensive Tackle

The second straight defensive tackle taken by the Miami Dolphins, Vincent Taylor should play a similar role to that of Godchaux. Given his size and run stopping ability, I fully expect Taylor to be someone that rotates in and out on certain downs in order to give both Jordan Phillips and Ndamukong Suh a rest.

Isaiah Ford — Wide Receiver

Grabbing a solid late round wide receiver, Isaiah Ford is someone that will need to earn his spot in a crowded Dolphins receiving depth chart. If he does win the job, expect Ford to be used more often that both Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant on offense, especially in four receiver sets. Overall, Ford will be a good role player going forward for Miami.

