What's next for O.J. Simpson? Prison guard, lawyer chime in

After a hearing that was, at times, as absurd, pathetic and self-destructive as the crime that it was dealing with, O.J. Simpson won his release from the Nevada Department of Corrections by a unanimous 4-0 vote.

Sometime soon after 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1, Simpson will be discharged from the Lovelock Correctional Institute, which has been his home deep in the remote Northern Nevada countryside for nearly nine years. You can expect camera crews and helicopters and probably a few protesters to form a midnight madness version of the modern media circus.

What comes next has always been the question for O.J., who despite his comically unchallenged claim to the parole board of “basically living a conflict-free life” has decades and decades of domestic violence allegations, a double-murder charge, incarceration and assorted nonsense behind him.

Simpson has never been the shy, quiet type, not when he was a football star, not when he was a Hollywood actor and certainly not when he became infamous following his 1995 acquittal in the gruesome murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

If he had learned his lesson after “The Trial of the Century” and retreated to the simple life, he wouldn’t have found himself in 2007 trying to steal back his own belongings from some two-bit memorabilia dealers in a sad, discount Las Vegas hotel room. That’s how he got to where he was Thursday, begging for a chance to end a maximum 33-year sentence so he can head to Florida and be with three of his children who have settled in the St. Petersburg area.

“I can easily stay in Nevada but I don’t think you guys want me here,” Simpson joked to the parole board because, hey, why not go glib with so much on the line.

“No comment here,” chairwoman Connie Bisbee cracked, playing along. And she wasn’t the board member wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tie. Or the character witness, who was both O.J.’s victim and friend, who sported a Heisman golf shirt.

The comedy routine didn’t matter. The parole board took turns complaining about all the hoopla surrounding the hearing and all the attention and all the crowds – including hundreds of media descending on multiple locations.

O.J. Simpson was parked Thursday via a unanimous vote. (AP) More

Simpson was correct, they didn’t want him here anymore and with good behavior and a fairly victimless crime, it didn’t matter if he was too often defensive and dismissive during the hearing.

He’s 70 now and what happened in LA 23 years ago couldn’t be considered. He was acquitted, after all.

So can he really just go from Housing Unit 6a, cell 64a in Lovelock to a life more in line of a Florida senior citizen retiree?

“Right now, I’m at a point in my life that I want to spend time with my family and friends,” Simpson said.

“We just want him to come home,” his daughter Arnelle later pleaded with the board. “I know in my heart he’s very humbled.”

Maybe. It’s impossible to know. Thursday was a testament to mixed messages. One moment Simpson was claiming to the parole board that he wanted out of the spotlight and he had turned down all interview requests while in prison. The next his attorney Malcolm LaVergne was hinting that Simpson might have “a webcast or blog in his future.”

Do reality shows and memorabilia signing appearances come next?

No, according to one man who got to know Simpson well over the past decade. Jeffrey Felix is a retired Lovelock corrections officer, and while Simpson mentioned over an open microphone Thursday that they aren’t as close as Felix depicts, he didn’t deny their relationship.

Felix, for one, believes in the man he watched for seven years. He told Yahoo Sports that he and Simpson often discussed his goals if he ever got out of Lovelock.

