What's it like for a future Hall of Famer playing for the Cleveland Browns?

Entering his 11th season, Joe Thomas has earned 10 consecutive Pro Bowl trips as the left tackle of the Cleveland Browns. He’s been first-team All Pro seven times, cemented himself as one of the best offensive linemen of his generation and … played on one team with a winning record. Why has the future Hall of Famer stuck around in Cleveland, despite the organization’s ineptitude? Thomas sat down with Yahoo Sports’ Jordan Schultz to talk just that.

Yahoo Sports: What has it been like playing in Cleveland these last 10 years, a city where football really matters?

Thomas: Browns fans are some of the most loyal fans in the NFL and they’re gonna watch you no matter what your record is and it’s important to them. Browns fans are blue-collar people and they like to see their values sort of reflected in the team. A team that’s gonna play hard, that’s gonna work hard, that’s gonna be committed to the game. I think they’re some of the best fans in the NFL.

I definitely think that could be a motivating factor. When you see people in the airport and all they want to talk about is sports, all they want to talk about is their Browns. You walk into the grocery store, all anybody wants to talk about is the Browns. That’s so much a part of people’s lives up here. They could certainly be a motivator for players.

Yahoo Sports: Why has it been so important for you to remain a Brown? You could have left this franchise a long time ago, but have instead chosen to be a part of the solution to building a winner.

Thomas: I think that’s a big point of pride for me. I grew up in the era when players didn’t change teams all that much. I think when I got in the league most of the players kind of had that dream of being able to start your career and finish your career in the same place. For me that was real when I got drafted in Cleveland, it was important for me to finish my career here.

Yahoo Sports: What is your motivation for not only remaining a Brown throughout your whole career, but just your overall excellence and commitment to the organization despite the lack of team success?

Thomas: I think one of the things that motivates me is from the moment I got drafted by the Browns, I wanted to be part of a turnaround. I wanted to be part of turning this team into a consistent winner and that’s kind of been my goal since I got into the NFL. I feel like there’s unfinished business there and for me that’s a big motivating factor. I think another motivating factor is just I don’t want to let my teammates down, ever. There’s this fear inside of me that I’m gonna let somebody down and I think that gets me out there every day and motivates me to be at my best.

Yahoo Sports: Do you notice a difference in the psyche of the city when the Cavs win a title or the Indians reach the World Series?

Thomas: Yeah it definitely improved the emotions and positivity in the city. They are huge sports fans, the Browns are their team first and foremost, but they love sports. They love the Indians, we love the Cavs, those are our teams too so having some success in baseball and obviously winning a championship with the Cavs I think it made everybody in Cleveland feel better — even though we had a tough season.

Joe Thomas has spent 10 years with the Cleveland Browns. During that time, they've had one winning season. (AP)

Yahoo Sports: What drives you to be so consistent in terms of your work ethic and performance?

Thomas: I think for me there is a pride in doing my best and doing everything I possibly can to help my team win. I’ve got all these teammates that are counting on me because our jobs are on the line every single week. I think the pride of being out there and doing your job – for me, I’m very goal-oriented too. It’s important to me to be out there with my teammates, grinding no matter what the score is, no matter what your record is, being there for the guy next to you.

