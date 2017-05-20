Westbrook, Harden, Leonard MVP top three as NBA announces award finalists

We are not going to know who is MVP — or any other NBA award winner, outside of the All-NBA Team — before the June 26 award ceremony. That’s after the Finals, and after the Draft.

But we do know who the top three finalists are in the major individual categories, those were announced on Friday on TNT. Here are all the finalists (listed in no particular order).

Most Valuable Player

Kawhi Leonard

James Harden

Russell Westbrook

Defensive Player of the Year

Draymond Green

Kawhi Leonard

Rudy Gobert

Rookie of the Year

Joel Embiid

Dario Saric

Malcolm Brogdon

Sixth Man of the Year

Andre Iguodala

Eric Gordon

Lou Williams

Coach of the Year

Erik Spoelstra

Mike D’Antoni

Gregg Popovich

Most Improved Player

Rudy Gobert

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic

Remember, the votes were turned in before the playoffs started.

I don’t see any real surprises in there. Certainly not with MVP where Westbrook/Harden/Leonard will be the top three vote getters, with LeBron James fourth, then a pretty wide open race for fifth. Some people will argue LeBron was snubbed, but while he had a strong regular season his Cavaliers took the month of March basically off, particularly on defense, and in a close race that matters.

On down the list, those likely are the top three vote-getters in each category, and while you can try to make a case for people outside this group to be included (was Isaiah Thomas one of the most improved? Scotty Brooks for Coach of the Year?) there are no shockers in there.

Drake will host the NBA’s first ever awards ceremony on June 26, shown live on TNT from New York City. I doubt they do it, but the NBA should treat this like the Golden Globes, with big round tables and flowing alcohol for the nominees and others in the audience. It would make a more lively show.