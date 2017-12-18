West Virginia WR David Sills to return for senior season

The Associated Press
File-This Oct. 14, 2017, file photo shows West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V (13) during an NCAA college football game, in Morgantown, W.Va. Sills was selected to the AP All-America team announced Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson, File)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- West Virginia wide receiver David Sills is returning for his senior season in 2018.

The Mountaineers announced in a statement Monday that Sills is coming back, keeping West Virginia's dynamic pass-and-catch combination intact for another year. Quarterback Will Grier announced last week that he'll return as well.

Sills had 60 catches for 980 yards and a nation-leading 18 touchdowns in the regular season. He was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award and was named an Associated Press honorable mention all-American.

Sills says, ''WVU holds a special place in my heart, and I am looking forward to seeing what this team can accomplish next year.''

West Virginia (7-5) plays Utah (6-6) on Dec. 26 in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

