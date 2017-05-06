Wesley Bryan made the craziest birdie you'll see at the Wells Fargo

"The greatest hole played in the history of the game … " It belongs to @WesleyBryanGolf. ????#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/CfdHTFZGrb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 5, 2017





Pro golfers have a way of turning bogeys into pars and pars into birdies. That’s what makes them better than you and me as golfers. But the way in which Wesley Bryan turned what seemed to be a potential double bogey into a birdie on Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship is astounding.

Bryan’s tee shot to the 557-yard par-5 sixth hole at Eagle Point Golf Club — Bryan’s 15th hole of the round — went way right. It went so far right that Bryan’s second shot was on a dirt pathway near a group of port-a-johns. Bryan went for driver off the hardpan deck with a nearly impossible window through which to sling the ball. Even with his trick-shot skills, Bryan couldn’t pull it off, somewhat hooking his second shot across the fairway and under a tree in pine straw.

Wesley Bryan made a crazy birdie on Friday. (Getty Images) More

However, this is where Bryan found his magic. Needing to keep his ball a little low, Bryan hit under a potentially hindering branch with his 165-yard third shot and wound up a handful of feet away from the hole for birdie.

Naturally, Bryan capped off the hole by making the putt for one of the most outrageous 4s you’ll ever see — and it marked the third-consecutive birdie for Bryan, what was fighting to get back inside the cut line.

Unfortunately, Bryan bogeyed two of his final three holes to guarantee he’ll miss the weekend in Wilmington, N.C. Nevertheless, that was a great birdie.