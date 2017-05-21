Wenger tipping his hand? “Really looking forward to next season”

Arsene Wenger saw his side tough out a 10-man win over Everton on Sunday, then seemed to imply it won’t be the last match he manages at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League thanks to Liverpool’s win over Middlesbrough, and Wenger’s future has been a year-long discussion.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 3-1 Everton ]

But that new contract sure seems likely, as Arsenal heads into the Europa League. Here’s Wenger after the win:

“We worked hard to get the first goal. We got more confident. We then scored from the free-kick and got even more confident. The boys then played some fantastic football. I’m really looking forward to next season. I think we have created a wonderful base. The better you’re organized, the more you feel free to do special things in offense. I’m really happy about this – what a wonderful day.”

The big question is whether Wenger remains with total power, or concedes that a football director can help him. The Arsenal board meets after the FA Cup Final, which pits the Gunners and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Follow @NicholasMendola