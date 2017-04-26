Wenger Out: The anti-Arsene at Arsenal signs appearing around the world

Arsenal supporters are expressing their desire to see change at the Emirates Stadium with an incredible - and often hilarious - global effort

With a month remaining in the English season, we still know little about Arsene Wenger's plans beyond the end of the current campaign.

There has been overwhelming calls for the Frenchman to step down among Arsenal fans as another year at the Emirates Stadium has descended into crisis, with even their regular top-four finish now looking beyond them.

Many fans have had enough - and they do not just live in London. Since the first 'Wenger Out' banners began appearing at Arsenal matches they have spread around the world and popped up in often hilarious circumstances, being hoisted at everything from weddings to wrestling events.

From Canada to Kenya, here are the best calls for 'Wexit' around the world.

BANGKOK, THAILAND

TORONTO, CANADA

INDIA

BALTIMORE, USA

MOUNT RINJANI, INDONESIA

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (CANADA)

NEW YORK CITY, USA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

A WEDDING

SRI LANKA

ETHIOPIA

WWE RAW (COLUMBUS, USA)

NAIROBI, KENYA

NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND

COACHELLA (CALIFORNIA, USA)

MALTA

AND, OF COURSE... LONDON

Where will the next one be?