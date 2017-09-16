The weirdest pre-snap look in college football is back thanks to UCLA

The wackiest pre-snap look in college football made its triumphant return.

Last year, Michigan pulled out this weird 10-man backfield thing against Wisconsin before quickly shifting into a more ordinary look and dialing up a running play.

On Saturday at Memphis, UCLA brought it back.

(via ABC)

You see, Jedd Fisch is now the Bruins’ offensive coordinator. Fisch spent the previous two seasons as an offensive assistant at Michigan, so he knows the ins and outs of this peculiar set-up which seems to be designed to confuse the defense and maybe get an advantageous matchup more than anything.

For UCLA, the play resulted in an incomplete pass.

Still, we were happy to see this bit of college football weirdness once again.

