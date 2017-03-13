Weekend Sports In Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova took the overall top seed on Selection Sunday, with Kansas, North Carolina and Gonzaga joining the defending national champions on the No. 1 line for the NCAA Tournament.

Not many surprises there, though Duke - left at No. 2 despite a four-win-in-four-night performance in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament - and Syracuse and Illinois State, who got left out altogether, may have been searching for answers.

Northwestern was plenty happy: Though it was no surprise, the Wildcats were jumping up and down, taking selfies and celebrating after being officially invited into March Madness for the first time in the program's history. The Wildcats were seeded eighth in the West, and will open against Vanderbilt on Thursday.

With the brackets set, the action begins Tuesday and Wednesday with opening-round games that will include matchups between the last at-large teams invited into the draw: No. 11 seeds Providence vs. Southern California and Kansas State vs. Wake Forest.

The Final Four is April 1 and 3 in Phoenix.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Greensboro is getting its shot at Jim Boeheim.

Four days after the Hall of Fame coach from Syracuse angered an entire city by saying there was ''no value'' in the Atlantic Coast Conference holding its postseason tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Orange were matched up Sunday night against UNC Greensboro in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

Among the final few teams left out of the NCAA Tournament, top-seeded Syracuse (18-14) will host the eighth-seeded Spartans (25-9) at the Carrier Dome on Tuesday night.

Reggie Minton, chair of the selection committee, insisted the NIT did not pair up the teams on purpose when the bracket was set.

AUTO RACING

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski with two laps to go and avoided a last-lap wreck that led to a pit-road brawl and left Kyle Busch bloodied in a wild finish to the NASCAR Cup race Sunday.

An aggressive Joey Logano spun out Busch, sending him spinning down pit road at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Moments later, Busch and Logano tangled, with crew members pulling Busch away as blood ran down his forehead.

Keselowski appeared to be pulling away on a restart when he ran into mechanical problems. Truex shot past and held on to become the first driver to win all three segments in NASCAR Cup's new stage racing.

Kyle Larson was second, followed by Chase Elliott, Logano and Keselowski.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Sebastien Bourdais pulled off a major upset Sunday by driving from last place to win the IndyCar season-opener at St. Petersburg.

Bourdais made an offseason move to Dale Coyne Racing, convinced he could help turn around the small team. The French driver brought two engineers from his glory days and was determined to recreate his early success.

But few expected it to come Sunday on the temporary street course in St. Pete, the town Bourdais calls home. Team Penske was seeking its fourth consecutive victory in the event. A problem in qualifying meant Bourdais started last in the 21-car field.

It made no difference. He earned his 36th victory, breaking a tie with Bobby Unser for sixth on IndyCar's career win list. It was the fifth win for the Coyne team.

Simon Pagenaud finished second, almost 10 seconds behind.

BASEBALL

MIAMI (AP) - The United States bounced back to move on.

Nolan Arenado and Buster Posey homered and drove in three runs apiece to help Team USA shake off a deflating defeat and earn a berth in the second round of the World Baseball Classic by beating Canada 8-0 on Sunday night.

The Americans finished 2-1 in pool play and rebounded after blowing a five-run lead Saturday and losing to the Dominican Republic 7-5.

The U.S. is trying for a WBC breakthrough after failing to reach the final in the three previous events.

The Dominicans also advanced to the second round in San Diego by beating Colombia 10-3 in 11 innings Sunday. The Dominicans, who won the 2013 tournament, finished 3-0 in the first round.

Canada went 0-3 and has never advanced beyond the opening round.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals star Yadier Molina has criticized Major League Baseball and the local authorities for a lack of security around the families of Puerto Rico's players at the World Baseball Classic.

Read More