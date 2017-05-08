This Week in NFL History: May 7 through May 13

Relive and recapture iconic moments. Discover that you or a loved one share a birthday with a football legend. Recall an event that forever changed the landscape of the NFL and had a profound impact on your life. It’s all here in This Week in NFL History.

This Week in NFL History is a weekly article that will look back at some of the most memorable events that have occurred during this week historically in professional football. Each nugget is a tidbit of information that is connected to the NFL through history

This Week in NFL History

May 7

1930: Quarterback Vito (Babe) Parilli (Kentucky: 1948-51, selected fourth overall by Green Bay Packers in 1952 NFL Draft; Packers: 1952-53, CFL Ottawa Rough Riders: 1954-55, Browns: 1956, Packers: 1957-58, CFL Rough Riders: 1959, Raiders: 1960, Patriots: 1961-67, Jets: 1968-69) born in Rochester, Pennsylvania

Career Stats: 1,552 completions in 3,330 attempts for 22,681 yards, 178 touchdowns, and 220 interceptions. QB Rating: 59.6. Parilli was a three-time AFL All-Star (1963, 1964, 1966) and the 1966 AFL All-Star Game Most Valuable Player. He won the 1968 AFL Championship and Super Bowl III as Joe Namath’s backup.

1933: Quarterback John Constantine (Johnny) Unitas (Louisville: 1951-54, selected 102nd overall by Pittsburgh Steelers in 1955 NFL Draft; Colts: 1956-72, Chargers: 1973) born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (d. 2002)

Career Stats: 2,380 completions in 5,186 attempts for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns, and 253 interceptions. QB Rating: 78.2; 450 carries for 1,777 yards and 13 touchdowns. Unitas was considered the prototype of the modern era marquee quarterback with a strong arm, media fanfare, and widespread popularity. He was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection (1957-64, 1966, 1967), a five-time First-team All-Pro (1958, 1959, 1964, 1965, 1967), and a two-time Second-team All-Pro (1957, 1963). Unitas led the NFL in passing yards (1957, 1959, 1960, 1963) and passing touchdowns (1957-60). He scored a touchdown pass in 52 consecutive games (Dec. 9, 1956-Dec. 4, 1960), setting an NFL record that stood for 52 years. Unitas won three NFL Most Valuable Player awards (1959, 1964, 1967) and four league championships: 1958 (also known as the Greatest Game Ever Played), 1959, and 1968 NFL Championships and Super Bowl V. He was a member of the NFL 1960s All-Decade and the NFL 75th Anniversary Teams. Unitas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

1946: Fullback Marvin (Marv) Hubbard (Colgate: 1965-67, selected 277th overall by Oakland Raiders in 1968 AFL Draft; Raiders: 1968-76, Lions: 1977) born in Salamanca, New York (d. 2015)

Career Stats: 951 carries for 4,544 yards and 23 touchdowns; 85 receptions for 628 yards and one touchdown. Hubbard was selected to three Pro Bowls (1971-73). He helped lead Raiders to four consecutive division titles (1972-75), three consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances (1973-75), and victory in Super Bowl XI. Hubbard’s career 4.82 yards per carry is the fourth-highest for a fullback in NFL history

1964: Defensive end Leslie O’Neal (Oklahoma State: 1982-85, selected eighth overall by San Diego Chargers in 1986 NFL Draft; Chargers: 1986-95, Rams: 1996-97, Chiefs: 1998-99) born in Little Rock, Arkansas

Career Stats: 701 total tackles (634 solo), 132.5 sacks, three interceptions, 21 forced fumbles, 16 fumbles recovered, two defensive touchdowns. O’Neal was the 1986 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection (1989-90, 1992-95) and a three-time Second-team All Pro (1990, 1992, 1994). O’Neal helped lead Chargers to appearance in Super Bowl XXIX.

1982: Oakland Raiders officially move to Los Angeles

1984: Quarterback Alexander (Alex) Smith (Utah: 2002-04, selected first overall by San Francisco 49ers in 2005 NFL Draft; 49ers: 2005-12, Chiefs: 2013-present) born in Bremerton, Washington

