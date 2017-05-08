This Week in NFL History: May 7 through May 13

Relive and recapture iconic moments. Discover that you or a loved one share a birthday with a football legend. Recall an event that forever changed the landscape of the NFL and had a profound impact on your life. It’s all here in This Week in NFL History.
This Week in NFL History is a weekly article that will look back at some of the most memorable events that have occurred during this week historically in professional football. Each nugget is a tidbit of information that is connected to the NFL through history
This Week in NFL History
May 7
1930: Quarterback Vito (Babe) Parilli (Kentucky: 1948-51, selected fourth overall by Green Bay Packers in 1952 NFL Draft; Packers: 1952-53, CFL Ottawa Rough Riders: 1954-55, Browns: 1956, Packers: 1957-58, CFL Rough Riders: 1959, Raiders: 1960, Patriots: 1961-67, Jets: 1968-69) born in Rochester, Pennsylvania
Career Stats: 1,552 completions in 3,330 attempts for 22,681 yards, 178 touchdowns, and 220 interceptions. QB Rating: 59.6. Parilli was a three-time AFL All-Star (1963, 1964, 1966) and the 1966 AFL All-Star Game Most Valuable Player. He won the 1968 AFL Championship and Super Bowl III as Joe Namath’s backup.
1933: Quarterback John Constantine (Johnny) Unitas (Louisville: 1951-54, selected 102nd overall by Pittsburgh Steelers in 1955 NFL Draft; Colts: 1956-72, Chargers: 1973) born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (d. 2002)
Career Stats: 2,380 completions in 5,186 attempts for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns, and 253 interceptions. QB Rating: 78.2; 450 carries for 1,777 yards and 13 touchdowns. Unitas was considered the prototype of the modern era marquee quarterback with a strong arm, media fanfare, and widespread popularity. He was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection (1957-64, 1966, 1967), a five-time First-team All-Pro (1958, 1959, 1964, 1965, 1967), and a two-time Second-team All-Pro (1957, 1963). Unitas led the NFL in passing yards (1957, 1959, 1960, 1963) and passing touchdowns (1957-60). He scored a touchdown pass in 52 consecutive games (Dec. 9, 1956-Dec. 4, 1960), setting an NFL record that stood for 52 years. Unitas won three NFL Most Valuable Player awards (1959, 1964, 1967) and four league championships: 1958 (also known as the Greatest Game Ever Played), 1959, and 1968 NFL Championships and Super Bowl V. He was a member of the NFL 1960s All-Decade and the NFL 75th Anniversary Teams. Unitas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.
1946: Fullback Marvin (Marv) Hubbard (Colgate: 1965-67, selected 277th overall by Oakland Raiders in 1968 AFL Draft; Raiders: 1968-76, Lions: 1977) born in Salamanca, New York (d. 2015)
Career Stats: 951 carries for 4,544 yards and 23 touchdowns; 85 receptions for 628 yards and one touchdown. Hubbard was selected to three Pro Bowls (1971-73). He helped lead Raiders to four consecutive division titles (1972-75), three consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances (1973-75), and victory in Super Bowl XI. Hubbard’s career 4.82 yards per carry is the fourth-highest for a fullback in NFL history
1964: Defensive end Leslie O’Neal (Oklahoma State: 1982-85, selected eighth overall by San Diego Chargers in 1986 NFL Draft; Chargers: 1986-95, Rams: 1996-97, Chiefs: 1998-99) born in Little Rock, Arkansas
Career Stats: 701 total tackles (634 solo), 132.5 sacks, three interceptions, 21 forced fumbles, 16 fumbles recovered, two defensive touchdowns. O’Neal was the 1986 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection (1989-90, 1992-95) and a three-time Second-team All Pro (1990, 1992, 1994). O’Neal helped lead Chargers to appearance in Super Bowl XXIX.
1982: Oakland Raiders officially move to Los Angeles
1984: Quarterback Alexander (Alex) Smith (Utah: 2002-04, selected first overall by San Francisco 49ers in 2005 NFL Draft; 49ers: 2005-12, Chiefs: 2013-present) born in Bremerton, Washington
Career Stats: 2,536 completions in 4,108 yards for 27,846 touchdowns, 157 touchdowns, and 91 interceptions. QB Rating: 85.3; 469 carries for 2,078 yards and 13 touchdowns. Smith was a Pro Bowl selection in 2013 and 2016.
1989: Safety Earl Thomas III (Texas: 2007-09, selected 14th overall by Seattle Seahawks in 2010 NFL Draft; Seahawks: 2010-present) born in Orange, Texas
Career Stats: 407 total tackles (240 solo), 23 interceptions, 60 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles, five fumbles recovered, two defensive touchdowns. Thomas is a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2011-15), a four-time First-team All-Pro (2012-15), and a Second-team All-Pro in 2011. Thomas played in consecutive Super Bowls: winning Super Bowl XLVIII against Denver Broncos and losing Super Bowl XLIX to New England Patriots.
May 8
1930: Defensive end Douglas (Doug) Atkins (Tennessee: 1950-52, selected 11th overall by Cleveland Browns in 1953 NFL Draft; Browns: 1953-54, Bears: 1955-66, Saints: 1967-69) born in Humboldt, Tennessee (d. 2015)
Career Highlights: Atkins was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection (1957-63, 1965), a four-time First-team All-Pro (1958, 1960, 1961, 1963), and a six-time Second-team All-Pro (1957, 1959, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1968). He won two NFL Championships: in 1954 with Browns and in 1963 with Bears and was a member of the NFL 1960s All-Decade Team. Atkins was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1982.
1957: Head coach William (Bill) Cowher (Steelers: 1992-2006) born in Crafton, Pennsylvania.
Career Record: 149-90-1 (regular season), 12-9 (postseason). In fifteen seasons, Cowher’s Steelers won eight division titles and made 10 playoff appearances. They went to the AFC Championship Game six times with two Super Bowl appearances (losing Super Bowl XXX and winning Super Bowl XL). Cowher also spent five years in NFL as a linebacker (North Carolina State: 1975-78, signed with Philadelphia Eagles as undrafted free agent in 1979; Eagles: 1979, Browns: 1980-82, Eagles: 1983-84).
Career Highlights: Cowher tackled Chicago Bears wide receiver Jeff Fisher on a punt return. Fisher broke his ankle on the play, prematurely ending his career. Fisher and Cowher would later become friends and rival coaches. Fisher credited his entering coaching with getting hit by Cowher. Cowher is currently an analyst on CBS’ The NFL Today.
1958: Head coach Lovie Smith (Bears: 2004-12, Buccaneers: 2014-15) born in Gladewater, Texas
Career Record: 89-87 regular season (Bears: 81-63, Buccaneers: 8-24), 3-3 postseason (Bears: 3-3). Smith helped develop the Tampa Bay as an assistant coach under Tony Dungy. He led the Bears to their most recent Super Bowl appearance (XLI).
1959: Defensive back Ronald (Ronnie) Lott (USC: 1977-80, selected eighth overall by San Francisco 49ers in 1981 NFL Draft; 49ers: 1981-90, Raiders: 1991-92, Jets: 1993-94) born in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Career Stats: 1,113 combined tackles (1,080 solo), 8.5 sacks, 63 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 16 forced fumbles, 17 fumbles recovered, five defensive tackles. Lott was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection (1981-84, 1986-1991), an eight-time First-team All Pro (1981, 1983, 1986-91), and twice led the NFL in interceptions (1986, 1991). He won four Super Bowls (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV) and named to the NFL All-1980 All-Decade Team, the NFL All-1990s Decade Team, and the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team. Lott was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.
1974: Offensive tackle Korey Stringer (Ohio State: 1992-94, selected 24th overall by Minnesota Vikings in 1995 NFL Draft; Vikings: 1995-2000) born in Warren, Ohio (d. 2001)
Career Highlights: Stringer started in 91 of his career 93 NFL games and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2000. He died Aug. 1, 2001 at age 27 from complications brought on by heat stroke at Vikings training camp.
2014: South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney selected first overall by Houston Texans in NFL Draft. A record 98 underclassmen decided to forgo their college eligibility and entered the 2014 Draft. 14 of them were selected in the first round, including the first four picks and six of the first 10: Clowney, Auburn offensive tackle Greg Robinson (No. 2-Rams), Central Florida quarterback Blake Bortles (No. 3-Jaguars), Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins (No. 4), Texas A&M wide receiver Mike Evans (No. 7-Buccaneers), and North Carolina tight end Eric Ebron (No, 10-Lions).
May 9
1985: Offensive tackle Jake Long (Michigan: 2003-07, selected first overall by Miami Dolphins in 2008 NFL Draft; Dolphins: 2008-12, Rams: 2013-14, Falcons: 2015, Vikings: 2016) born in Lapeer, Michigan
Career Highlights: Long started 99 of his 104 career NFL games. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2008-11).
May 10
1930: Placekicker George Allen (Pat) Summerall (Arkansas: 1949-51, Lions: 1952, Cardinals: 1953-57, Giants: 1958-61) born in Lake City, Florida (d. 2013)
Career Stats: 100 field goals made in 212 attempts (47.2 percent), 257 extra points made in 265 attempts (97.0 percent). Summerall’s nickname reportedly came from the abbreviation for “point after touchdown”. He played in four NFL Championships: winning in 1952 with Lions and losing three times with Giants: 1958 (also known as the Greatest Game Ever Played), 1959, and 1961. Summerall is best remembered as one of television’s preeminent sportscasters. He called a record 16 Super Bowls on television, including eight with longtime partner John Madden, and contributed to another 10 on radio. He also announced 16 Masters Tournaments, 21 US Opens (tennis). Summerall was named National Sportscaster of the Year in 1977 by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association and inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1994. He was also the recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994. Summerall was inducted into the American Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame in 1999. Since 2006, an award bearing his name has been presented the night before the Super Bowl to “a deserving recipient who through their career has demonstrated the character, integrity, and leadership both on and off the job that the name Pat Summerall represents”.
1953: Quarterback James Arthur (Jim) Zorn (Cal Poly Pomona: 1973-74, signed with Dallas Cowboys as unsigned free agent in 1975; Seahawks: 1976-84, Packers: 1985, CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers: 1986, Buccaneers: 1987) born in Whittier, California
Career Stats: 1,669 completions in 3,149 attempts for 21,115 yards, 111 touchdowns, 141 interceptions, QB Rating: 67.3. Zorn was best known as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback for their first eight seasons in the NFL. He was a Second-team All-Pro in 1978. Zorn was Redskins head coach from 2008-09 (12-20 regular season).
1955: Sportscaster Christopher (Boomer) Berman born in Greenwich, Connecticut. Berman hosted ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown from 1985-2016.
1963: Defensive lineman Eugene (Big Daddy) Lipscomb (did not attend college, signed as undrafted free agent with Rams in 1953; Rams: 1953-55, Colts: 1956-60, Steelers: 1961-62) died of heroin overdose at age 31 (b. 1931).
Career Highlights: Lipscomb was a three-time Pro Bowl selection (1958, 1959, 1962). He was also a two-time First-team All-Pro selection (1958, 1959). Lipscomb won two NFL Championships with Colts in 1958 and 1959. He also had a career as a professional wrestler.
May 11
1986: Frederick Douglass (Fritz) Pollard died at age 92 in Silver Spring, Maryland (b. 1894)
Career Highlights: Pollard was one of the first two African American players in the NFL Draft and its first African American coach. He played professionally for the Akron Pros, the team he led to the 1920 American Professional Football Association Championship. In 1921, he was the Pros’ player/head coach. He was also coach of the Hammond Pros (1925) and Chicago Black Hawks (1928). Walter Camp described Pollard as “one of the greatest runners these eyes have ever seen. Pollard was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
1988: Quarterback Cameron (Cam) Newton (Florida: 2007-08, Blinn College: 2009, Auburn: 2010, selected first overall by Carolina Panthers in 2011 NFL Draft; Panthers: 2011-present) born in College Park, Georgia
Career Stats: 1,710 completions in 2,928 attempts for 21,772 yards, 136 touchdowns, and 78 interceptions; QB Rating: 86.1. Newton is the only player in history to win the Heisman Trophy (2010), a national championship, and become the first overall pick in the NFL Draft in a one-year span. He was the 2011 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2013, 2015). Newton was the NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year in 2015, the same season he led the Panthers to appearance in Super Bowl 50.
1988: Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (Missouri: 2006-08, selected 19th overall by Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 NFL Draft; Eagles: 2009-14, Chiefs: 2015-present) born in St. Louis, Missouri
Career Stats: 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns; 10 carries for 43 yards. Maclin was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014.
May 12
1956: Offensive lineman Max Montoya (UCLA: 1974-78, selected 168th overall by Cincinnati Bengals in 1979 NFL Draft; Bengals: 1979-89, Raiders: 1990-94) born in Montebello, California
Career Stats: Montoya started in 195 of his 223 career NFL games. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection (1986, 1988, 1989, 1993) and played in two Super Bowls (XVI, XXIII).
1975: Running back Lawrence Phillips (Nebraska: 1993-95, selected sixth overall by St. Louis Rams in 1996 NFL Draft; Rams: 1996-97, Dolphins: 1997, NFL Europe Barcelona Dragons: 1998, 49ers: 1999, CFL Montreal Alouettes: 2002, CFL Calgary Stampeders: 2003) born in Little Rock, Arkansas (d. 2016)
Career Stats: 424 carries for 1,453 yards and 14 touchdowns, 34 receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown. Phillips’ career was overshadowed by off the field problems, including several arrests. In 2015, while serving a seven-year sentence for felony assault with a deadly weapon, Phillips was charged with murdering his cellmate. He committed suicide Jan. 13, 2016.
1978: Defensive tackle Christopher (Chris) Hovan (Boston College: 1996-99, selected 25th overall by Minnesota Vikings in 2000 NFL Draft; Vikings: 2000-04, Buccaneers: 2005-09, Rams: 2010) born in Cleveland, Ohio
Career Stats: 308 total tackles (206 solo), 22 sacks, 15 passes defended, three forced fumbles, eight fumbles recovered. Hovan was a Second-team All-Pro selection in 2002.
1979: Defensive end Rubin (Andre) Carter (California: 1997-2000, selected seventh overall by San Francisco 49ers in 2001 NFL Draft; 49ers: 2001-05, Redskins: 2006-10, Patriots: 2011, Raiders: 2012, Patriots: 2013) born in Denver, Colorado
Career Stats: 387 total tackles (257 solo), 80.5 sacks, 28 passes defended, 18 forced fumbles, four fumbles recovered. Carter was a Pro Bowl selection in 2011. He is currently an assistant defensive line coach with the Miami Dolphins.
1979: Wide receiver Stevonne (Steve) Smith, Sr. (Utah: 1999-2000, selected 74th overall by Carolina Panthers in 2001 NFL Draft; Panthers: 2001-13, Ravens: 2014-16) born in Los Angeles, California
Career Stats: 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns; 57 carries for 387 yards and two touchdowns. Smith led the NFL in receptions (103), receiving yards (1,563), and receiving touchdowns (12) in 2005. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2001, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2011), a two-time First-team All-Pro (2001, 2005), and a Second-team All-Pro in 2008. Smith was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2005.
May 13
1962: Sportscaster Sean McDonough born in Boston, Massachusetts. McDonough is the current play-by-play announcer for ESPN’s Monday Night Football
1971: Offensive lineman Thomas (Tom) Nalen (Boston College: 1989-93, selected 218th overall by Denver Broncos in 1994 NFL Draft; Broncos: 1994-2008) born in Boston, Massachusetts.
Career Stats: Nalen started in 188 of his 194 career NFL games. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection (1997-2000, 2003) and a three-time All-Pro (1999, 2000, 2003). Nalen won two Super Bowls (XXXII, XXXIII) with Broncos.
1992: Safety Tyrann Mathieu (LSU: 2010-11, selected 69th overall by Arizona Cardinals in 2013 NFL Draft; Cardinals: 2013-present) born in New Orleans, Louisiana
Career Stats: 215 total tackles (199 solo), three sacks, nine interceptions, 34 passes defended, three forced fumbles, one defensive touchdown. Mathieu was a Pro Bowl selection and a First-team All-Pro in 2015.
2013: Running back Harry (Chuck) Muncie (California: 1974-76, selected third overall by New Orleans Saints in 1976 NFL Draft; Saints: 1976-80, Chargers: 1980-84) died at age 60 in Perris, California (b. 1953)
Career Stats: 1,561 carries for 6,702 yards and 71 touchdowns; 263 receptions for 2,323 yards and three touchdowns. Muncie was a three-time Pro Bowl selection (1979, 1981, 1982). He was considered one of the best running backs of his era until his career ended because of drug addiction.
