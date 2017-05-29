This Week in NFL History: May 28 through June 3

Relive and recapture iconic moments. Recall an anniversary of an event that forever changed the landscape of the NFL. It’s all here in This Week in NFL History. This Week in NFL History will look back at some of the most memorable events that have occurred during this week historically in professional football. Each nugget is a tidbit of information that is connected to the NFL through history.

1888–James Francis (Jim) Thorpe born in Prague, Oklahoma (d. 1953)

Thorpe was one of the most versatile athletes in modern sports history. In addition to playing baseball, basketball, and winning two Olympic gold medals in track and field, he played running back, defensive back, placekicker, and punter for Canton Bulldogs (1915-17, 1919-20), Cleveland/Oorang Indians (1921-23), Rock Island Independents (1924), New York Giants (1925), Tampa Cardinals (1926), and Chicago Cardinals. Thorpe was also coach (Career record: 14-25-2) of Canton Bulldogs (1915-1920), Cleveland/Oorang Indians (1921-23), and Tampa Cardinals (1926). He was the first NFL president (1920-21), a first-team All-Pro (1923), and a member of the 1920s NFL All-Decade Team. Thorpe was one of 17 inaugural inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

1963-Safety Eugene Robinson (Colgate: 1981-84, signed with Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agent in 1985; Seahawks: 1985-95, Packers: 1996-97, Falcons: 1998-99, Panthers: 2000) born in Hartford, Connecticut

Career Stats: 1,413 total tackles (1,250 solo), 7.5 sacks, 57 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles, 22 fumbles recovered, two defensive touchdowns. Robinson was a three-time Pro Bowler (1996-98) and a two-time All-Pro (1993, 1998). He led the NFL in interceptions (nine) in 1993. Robinson played in three Super Bowls: winning Super Bowls XXXI with Packers and losing Super Bowl XXII with Packers and Super Bowl XXXIII with Falcons. Only 12 players in NFL history have more interceptions than Robinson’s 57, six of them are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

1979-Wide receiver Ronald Curry (North Carolina: 1998-2001, selected 235th overall by Oakland Raiders in 2002 NFL Draft; Raiders: 2002-08) born in Hampton, Virginia

Career Stats: 193 receptions for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns. Curry played basketball at the University of North Carolina alongside Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers. He is currently an offensive assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints.

1986-Offensive tackle Michael Oher (Ole Miss: 2005-08, selected 23rd overall by Baltimore Ravens in 2009 NFL Draft; Ravens: 2009-13, Titans: 2014, Panthers: 2015-present) born in Memphis, Tennessee

Career Stats: Oher has started all of 110 of his career NFL games. He won Super Bowl XLVII with Ravens. Oher was the subject of the 2009 Academy Award-winning film The Blind Side.

1988-Linebacker NaVarro Bowman (Penn State: 2006-09, selected 91st overall by San Francisco 49ers in 2010 NFL Draft; 49ers: 2010-present) born in District Heights, Maryland

Career Stats: 505 total tackles (339 solo), 12.5 sacks, four interceptions, 26 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, one defensive touchdown. Bowman is a three-time Pro Bowler (2012, 2013, 2015) and a four-time First-team All-Pro (2011-13, 2015)

1988-Wide receiver/return specialist William Percival (Percy) Harvin III (Florida: 2006-08, selected 22nd overall by Minnesota Vikings in 2009 NFL Draft; Vikings: 2009-12, Seahawks: 2013-14, Jets: 2014, Bills: 2015-13) born in Chesapeake, Virginia

Career Stats: 353 receptions for 4,026 yards and 22 touchdowns; 152 kick returns for 4,127 yards and five touchdowns. Harvin was the 2009 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and also a 2009 Pro Bowl selection. He returned the opening kickoff of the second half of Super Bowl XLVIII for an 87-yard touchdown, helping the Seahawks to a 43-8 win

May 29

1975-Placekicker Steven (Matt) Bryant (Baylor: 1997-98, signed with New York Giants as undrafted free agent in 2002; Giants: 2002-03, Colts: 2004, Dolphins: 2004, Buccaneers: 2005-08, Falcons: 2009-present) born in Bridge City, Texas

Career Stats: 334 field goals made in 390 attempts (85.6 percent); 485 extra points made in 490 attempts (99 percent). Bryant was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

1977-Quarterback Shaun King (Tulane: 1995-98, selected 50th overall by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1999 NFL Draft; Buccaneers: 1999-2003, Cardinals: 2004) born in St. Petersburg, Florida

Career Stats: 415 completions in 738 attempts for 4,566 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. QB Rating: 73.4; 113 carries for 454 yards and five touchdowns. King won Super Bowl XXXVII with Buccaneers.

1993-Tight end Ladarius Green (Louisiana-Lafayette: 2008-11, selection 110th overall by San Diego Chargers in 2012 NFL Draft; Chargers: 2012-15, Steelers: 2016, current free agent) born in Berlin, Germany

Career Stats: 95 receptions for 1,391 yards and eight touchdowns

2015-Safety Henry Carr (Arizona State: 1962-64, selected 43rd overall by New York Giants in 1965 NFL Draft, also selected 21st overall by Kansas City Chiefs in 1965 AFL Draft; Giants: 1965-67) died at age 72 in Griffin, Georgia (b. 1942)

Career Stats: seven interceptions. Carr won gold medals in the 200 meters and the 4×400 meter relay at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. His NFL career was cut short by a knee injury sustained on the track.

May 30

1943-Running back/return specialist Gale (The Kansas Comet) Sayers (Kansas: 1962-64, selected fourth overall by Chicago Bears in 1965 NFL Draft also selected fifth overall by Kansas City Chiefs in 1965 AFL Draft; Bears: 1965-71) born in Wichita, Kansas

Career Stats: 991 carries for 4,956 yards and 39 touchdowns, 112 receptions for 1,307 yards and nine touchdowns; 27 punt returns for 391 yards and two touchdowns, 91 kick returns for 2,781 yards and six touchdowns. Sayers was a four-time Pro Bowler (1965-67, 1969) and a five-time First-team All-Pro (1965-69). He was the 1965 NFL Rookie of the Year and the 1969 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 1966 (1,231) and 1969 (1,032). Sayers was named to the NFL 1960s All-Decade and NFL 75th Anniversary Teams. His friendship with Bears teammate Brian Piccolo (who died of cancer in 1970 at age 26) was the subject of the movie Brian’s Song. Sayers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 at the age of 34, the youngest player ever inducted.

May 31

1983-Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (California: 2002-04, signed with Carolina Panthers as unsigned free agent in 2005; Redskins: 2006-12, Cardinals: 2013-14, Raiders: 2015, Bills: 2016-present) born in Oakland, California

Career Stats: 249 total tackles (176 solo); 21.5 sacks, one interception, 12 passes deflected, six forced fumbles, three fumbles recovered. Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler (2012, 2016) and a Second-team All-Pro in 2016.

1985-Wide receiver Jordy Nelson (Kansas State: 2003-07, selected 36th overall by Green Bay Packers in 2008 NFL Draft; Packers: 2008-present) born in Manhattan, Kansas

Career Stats: 497 receptions for 7,366 yards and 63 touchdowns. In 2016, Nelson led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (14) and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He was a Pro Bowl selection and a Second-team All-Pro in 2014. Nelson helped Packers win Super Bowl XLV.

1991-Quarterback Bryce Petty (Baylor: 2010-14, selected 103rd overall by New York Jets in 2015 NFL Draft; Jets: 2015-present) born in Thomaston, Georgia

Career Stats: 75 completions in 133 attempts for 809 yards, three touchdowns, and seven interceptions

June 1

1933-Fullback Lino (Alan) Ameche (Wisconsin: 1951-54, selected third overall by Baltimore Colts in 1955 NFL Draft; Colts: 1955-60) born in Kenosha, Wisconsin (d. 1988)

Career Stats: 964 carries for 4,045 yards and 40 touchdowns, 101 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns. Ameche was the 1955 NFL Rookie of the Year, rushing yards leader (961), and rushing touchdowns leader (nine). He was a four-time Pro Bowler (1955-58), two-time First-team All-Pro (1955, 1956), two-time Second-team All-Pro (1958, 1959) and named to the NFL 1950s All-Decade Team. Ameche helped the Colts win NFL Championships in 1958 and 1959.

1965–Earl Louis (Curly) Lambeau died at age 67 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin (b, 1898)

Career Highlights: Lambeau was a founder and first head coach of the Green Bay Packers. Lambeau, who played collegiately for legendary Notre Dame head coach Knute Rockne, also played halfback in the then-popular single wing formation and was the team’s primary runner and passer (1919-29). Lambeau was a three-time Second-team All-Pro (1922-24) and was named to the 1920s NFL All-Decade Team. After his playing career ended, he remained the Packers’ head coach until 1949. The Packers won six NFL Championships (1929, 1930, 1931, 1936, 1939, 1944) under Lambeau. He also coached the Chicago Cardinals (1950-51) and Washington Redskins (1952-53). His official record as head coach is 229-134-22 (postseason 3-2). He is credited as the first professional football coach to pioneer daily practices, to use the forward pass and implement pass patterns as well as fly to away games. Lambeau, who is ranked sixth on the NFL’s all-time winningest coaches list, was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s inaugural 1963 class. The Packers’ home field was re-named in his honor two months after his death.

1966-Head coach Gregory (Greg) Schiano (Rutgers: 2001-11, Buccaneers: 2012-13) born in Wyckoff, New Jersey

Career Record: Rutgers: regular season: 68-67, conference: 28-48, bowl: 5-1; Buccaneers: 11-21. Schiano coached 12 future NFL players at Rutgers including wide receivers Kenny Britt and Mohamed Sanu, safety Devin McCourty, and cornerback Jason McCourty. He is currently defensive coordinator/associate head coach at The Ohio State University.

1968-Fullback Larry Centers (Stephen F. Austin: 1986-89, selected 115th overall by Phoenix Cardinals in 1990 NFL Draft; Cardinals: 1990-98, Redskins: 1999-2000, Bills: 2001-02, Patriots: 2003) born in Tatum, Texas

Career Stats: 827 receptions for 6,797 yards and 28 touchdowns, 615 carries for 2,188 yards and 14 touchdowns. Centers is a three-time Pro Bowler (1995, 1996, 2001) and an All-Pro in 1996. He won Super Bowl XXXVIII with Patriots.

1979-Wide receiver Santana Moss (Miami {FL}: 1997-2000, selected 16th overall by New York Jets in 2001 NFL Draft; Jets: 2001-04, Redskins: 2005-14) born in Miami, Florida

Career Stats: 732 receptions for 10,283 yards and 78 touchdowns. Moss was a Pro Bowl selection and a First-team All-Pro in 2005. He is the older brother of former NFL wide receiver Sinorice Moss.

June 2

1920-Executive Texas (Tex) Schramm (Rams: 1947-56, Cowboys: 1960-89) born in San Gabriel, California (d. 2003)

Career Highlights: Schramm began his NFL career as Rams publicity director, where he Rozelle. He is best remembered as the first president/general manager of the Dallas Cowboys. He hired Tom Landry as head coach, who would have 20 consecutive winning seasons, 18 playoff appearances, and five Super Bowl appearances (V, VI, X, XII, XIII) with two victories (VI, XII). Schramm was also instrumental in innovations such as the referee’s microphone, a 30-second clock between plays, extra-wide sideline borders, and wind-direction strips on the goal posts. He was also an early advocate of two conferences with three divisions each with wild card qualifiers in each conference. Schramm, along with Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, was a leading figure in the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. His tenure with the Cowboys ended after Jerry Jones purchased the team and fired Landry. Schramm was also the president of the World League of American Football (1989-90), the precursor to NFL Europe. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991.

1944-Placekicker Garabed (Garo) Yepremian (no college, signed with Detroit Lions as undrafted free agent in 1966; Lions: 1966-67, Continental Football League Michigan Arrows: 1969; Dolphins: 1970-78, Saints: 1979, Buccaneers: 1980-81) born in Larnaca, Cyprus (d. 2015)

Career Stats: 210 field goals made in 313 attempts (67.1 percent); 444 extra points made in 464 attempts (95.7 percent). Yepremian was the first soccer-style kicker in the NFL. He won two Super Bowls (VII, VIII) with Dolphins, was named to the Pro Bowl twice (1973, 1978), a First-team All-Pro twice (1971, 1973), and named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team. Yepremian was best remembered for kicking a 37-yard field goal to end the longest game in NFL history (the 1971 AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs and a blunder made in Super Bowl VII against the Washington Redskins. Yepremian was sent to kick an extra point that would’ve sealed the game for the undefeated Dolphins but it was blocked. Instead of falling on the ball to preserve the lead, Yepremian attempted to pass it but the ball slipped from his fingers into the air. It was eventually recovered by Redskins cornerback Mike Bass, who returned it for a touchdown. The Dolphins won 14-7, securing the only perfect season in NFL history. Yepremian remains the second-leading scorer in Dolphins history.

1992–Former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells undergoes successful open-heart surgery at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia

2013-Defensive back/return specialist Ronald (Trousers) Smith (Wisconsin: 1962-64, signed with Chicago Bears as undrafted free agent in 1965; Bears: 1965, Falcons: 1966-67, Rams: 1968-69, Bears: 1970-72, Chargers: 1973, Raiders: 1974) died at age 70 in Denver, Colorado (b. 1943)

Career Stats: 235 punt returns for 1,788 yards and two touchdowns, 275 kick returns for 6,922 yards and three touchdowns; 13 interceptions, one defensive touchdown

June 3

1943-Cornerback Emmitt Thomas (Bishop: 1962-65, signed as undrafted free agent with Kansas City Chiefs in 1966; Chiefs: 1966-78) born in Angleton, Texas

Career Stats: 58 interceptions, seven fumbles recovered. Thomas was an AFL All-Star in 1968, a four-time Pro Bowler (1971, 1972, 1974, 1975), a two-time First-team All-Pro (1974, 1975), and a two-time Second-team All-Pro (1969, 1971). He led the AFL in interceptions in 1969 (nine) and NFL interceptions in 1974 (12). Thomas won two AFL Championships (1966, 1969) and Super Bowl IV as a player. He won Super Bowls XXII and XVI as a wide receiver/defensive backs coach with Washington Redskins. Thomas is the Chiefs’ all-time leader in interceptions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. Thomas is currently a defensive backs coach with the Chiefs.

1959-Linebacker Samuel (Sam) Mills (Montclair State: 1978-80, signed with USFL’s Philadelphia Stars as undrafted free agent in 1983; USFL Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars: 1983-85, Saints: 1986-94, Panthers: 1995-97) born in Neptune City, New Jersey (d. 2005)

Career Stats: 1,142 total tackles (1,019 solo), 20.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 22 forced fumbles, three defensive touchdowns

The undrafted, undersized (5’9”, 232 lbs.) Mills was a five-time Pro Bowl selection (1987, 1988, 1991, 1992, and 1993) and a four-time All-Pro (1991, 1992, 1995, 1996). He was a three-time All-USFL player (1983-85), a two-time USFL Champion (1984, 1985), and named to the USFL All-Time Team. Mills became a Panthers coaching assistant at the end of his playing career. He was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in Aug. 2003 and told he had only a few months to live. Mills continued to coach despite his diagnosis, an inspiration to a Panthers team that made it to Super Bowl XXXVIII against the New England Patriots.

1977-Wide receiver/punt returner Az-Zahir Hakim (San Diego State: 1994-97, selected 96th overall by St. Louis Rams in 1998 NFL Draft; Rams: 1998-2001, Lions: 2002-04, Saints: 2005, Lions: 2006, Chargers: 2006) born in Los Angeles, California

Career Stats: 316 receptions for 4,191 yards and 28 touchdowns; 165 punt returns for 1,773 yards and three touchdowns, 12 kick returns for 208 yards. Hakim led the NFC in average punt return (15.8) and was an All-Pro Selection in 2000. He played in two Super Bowls with Rams: winning Super Bowl XXXIV against Titans and losing Super Bowl XXXVI to Patriots

1987-Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (Wisconsin: 2005-08, signed with New Orleans Saints as undrafted free agent in 2009; Saints: 2009-12, Buccaneers: 2013-14, Patriots: 2014, Giants: 2015-present) born in Jersey City, New Jersey

Career Stats: 331 total tackles (224 solo), 6.5 sacks, one interception, 17 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered. Casillas won Super Bowl XLIV with Saints and Super Bowl XLIX with Patriots.

2011-Running back John Henry Johnson (St. Mary’s {CA}: 1948-50, Arizona State: 1952, selected 18th overall by Pittsburgh Steelers in 1953 NFL Draft; CFL Calgary Stampeders: 1953, 49ers: 1954-56, Lions: 1957-59, Steelers: 1960-65, Oilers: 1966) died at age 81 in Tracy, California (b. 1929)

Career Stats: 1,571 carries for 6,803 yards and 48 touchdowns, 186 receptions for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson was a four-time Pro Bowl selection (1954, 1962-64) and a two-time Second-team All-Pro (1954, 1962). He helped Lions win their last league championship in 1957. Johnson was a member of the 49ers’ Million Dollar Backfield with Hugh McElhenny, Y.A. Tittle, and Joe Perry. He is the oldest player to record a 1,000-yard rushing season (age 35 in 1964) and the oldest to rush for 200 yards or more in a game. Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, ensuring that each member of the Million Dollar Backfield has a bust in Canton.

2013-Defensive end David (Deacon also known as the Secretary of Defense) Jones (South Carolina State: 1958, Mississippi Valley State: 1960, selected 186th overall by Los Angeles Rams in 1961 NFL Draft; Rams: 1961-71, Chargers: 1972-73, Redskins: 1974) died at age 74 in Anaheim Hills, California (b. 1938)

Career Highlights: Jones was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection (1964-70, 1972), a five-time First-team All-Pro (1965-69), and a three-time Second-team All-Pro (1964, 1970, 1972). He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1967 and 1968, a member of the NFL 1960s All-Decade Team, and the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team. Jones was best known as part of the Fearsome Foursome (with Hall of Famer Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, and Lamar Lundy), one of the most formidable defensive lines in NFL history. He is credited with coining the term “sacking the quarterback”, though sacks didn’t become an official stat until 1982. Unofficially, Jones had 173.5 sacks with only Hall of Famers Bruce Smith and Reggie White having more. Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980

