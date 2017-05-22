This Week in NFL History: May 21 through May 27

Relive and recapture iconic moments. Recall an anniversary of an event that forever changed the landscape of the NFL. It’s all here in This Week in NFL History. This Week in NFL History will look back at some of the most memorable events that have occurred during this week historically in professional football. Each nugget is a tidbit of information that is connected to the NFL through history.

1923-Head coach Ara Parseghian (Miami {OH}: 1951-55, Northwestern: 1956-63, Notre Dame: 1964-74) born in Akron, Ohio

Career Record: 170-58-6 (Miami {OH}: 39-6-1, conference: 19-2-1; Northwestern: 36-35-1, conference: 22-31-1; Notre Dame: 95-17-4, bowls: 2-3). Parseghian won two National Championships in 1966 and 1973 with Fighting Irish. He has the third most victories in Notre Dame history after Knute Rockne and Lou Holtz. The NFL players Parseghian coached include Hall of Fame defensive tackle Alan Page, Hall of Fame tight end Dave Casper, running back Rocky Bleier, and quarterback Joe Theismann. Parseghian also played two seasons with Cleveland Browns in 1948 and 1949 as a halfback and defensive back. The Browns won All-America Football Conference championships in both seasons.

1970-Running back Herbert (Dorsey) Levens (Notre Dame: 1989-90, Georgia Tech: 1992-93, selected 149th overall by Green Bay Packers in 1994 NFL Draft; Packers: 1994-2001, Eagles: 2002, Giants: 2003, Eagles: 2004) born in Syracuse, New York

Career Stats: 1,243 carries for 4,955 yards and 36 touchdowns; 304 receptions for 2,334 yards and 17 touchdowns. Levens was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 1997. He played in two Super Bowls with Packers: winning Super Bowl XXXI over Patriots and losing Super Bowl XXXII to Broncos.

1977-Running back Errick (Ricky) Williams (Texas: 1995-98, selected fifth overall by New Orleans Saints in 1999 NFL Draft; Saints: 1999-2001, Dolphins: 2002-03, 2005-10, CFL Toronto Argonauts: 2006, Ravens: 2011) born in San Diego, California

Career Stats: 2,431 carries for 10,009 yards and 66 touchdowns; 342 receptions for 2,606 yards and eight touchdowns. Williams was the NFL rushing yards leader (1,853) in 2002. He was a First-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection in 2002 as well. Williams was the 1998 Heisman Trophy winner. The Saints traded their entire draft to the Washington Redskins to select Williams. He opted to retire in 2004 because he was facing a multi-game suspension for violation of the NFL drug policy. Williams came out of retirement in 2005 and was suspended for the 2006 season by the NFL for a fourth violation of the league’s drug policy. Williams was also a promising baseball player. He was selected by MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies right out of high school, playing four years in the Phillies’ minor league system before deciding on an NFL career. Williams is currently an analyst with ESPN’s Longhorn Network.

1986-Running back William Edward (Eddie) Royal (Virginia Tech: 2004-07, selected 42nd overall by Denver Broncos in 2008 NFL Draft; Broncos: 2008-11, Chargers: 2012-14, Bears: 2015-16, current free agent) born in Alexandria, Virginia

Career Stats: 408 receptions for 4,357 yards and 28 touchdowns; 35 carries for 275 yards; 131 punt returns for 1,354 yards and three touchdowns, 57 kick returns for 1,375 yards and one touchdown.

1940-Offensive lineman Henry Michael (Mick) Tingelhoff (Nebraska: 1959-61, signed with Minnesota Vikings as undrafted free agent in 1962; Vikings: 1962-78) born in Lexington, Nebraska

Career Stats: Tingelhoff never missed a game in his professional career, starting in all 240 of his NFL games. He was a six-time Pro Bowler (1964-69) and a five-time First-team All-Pro. Tingelhoff was the anchor of a Vikings offensive line that helped the team win 10 division titles in eleven years from 1968-78 and appear in four Super Bowls (IV, VIII, IX, XI). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

1960-Offensive lineman David (Dave) Rimington (Nebraska: 1979-82, selected 25th overall by Cincinnati Bengals in 1983 NFL Draft; Bengals: 1983-87, Eagles: 1988-89) born in Omaha, Nebraska

Career Stats: Rimington started in 80 of his 86 career NFL games. He was the only winner of two-time winner of the Outland Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate offensive or defensive lineman (1981, 1982). The Rimington Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate center, is named in his honor.

1977-Cornerback Donald Andre’ (Dre’) Bly (North Carolina: 1996-98, selected 41st overall by St. Louis Rams in 1999 NFL Draft; Rams: 1999-2002, Lions: 2003-06, Broncos: 2007-08, 49ers: 2009) born in Chesapeake, Virginia

Career Stats: 479 total tackles (420 solo), five sacks, 43 interceptions, 131 passes defended, 20 fumbles forced, 12 fumbles recovered, seven defensive touchdowns. Bly was a two-time Pro Bowler (2003, 2004) and an All-Pro in 2003. He played in two Super Bowls with Rams; winning Super Bowl XXXIV over Titans and losing Super Bowl XXXVI to Patriots.

1986-Wide receiver Julian Edelman (Kent State: 2006-08; selected 232nd overall by New England Patriots in 2009 NFL Draft; Patriots: 2009-present) born in Redwood City, California

Career Stats: 425 receptions for 4,540 yards and 24 touchdowns. Edelman has played in three Super Bowls with Patriots: losing Super Bowl XLVI to Giants, winning Super Bowl XLIX over Seahawks and Super Bowl LI over Falcons

1992–NFL owners approve recommendation to add two new teams, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, resulting in six divisions with five teams each for a total of 30. Panthers and Jaguars began play in 1995 NFL season.

May 23

1965-Cornerback James Hasty (Central Washington: 1983-84, Washington State: 1986-87, selected 74th overall by New York Jets in 1988 NFL Draft; Jets: 1988-84, Chiefs: 1995-2000, Raiders: 2001) born in Seattle, Washington

Career Stats: 909 total tackles (847 total), 10 sacks, 45 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, 24 fumbles recovered, five defensive touchdowns. Hasty was a two-time Pro Bowler (1997, 1999 and an All-Pro in 1999.

1974-Cornerback Duane Starks (Miami {FL}: 1995-97, selected 10th overall by Baltimore Ravens in 1998 NFL Draft; Ravens: 1998-2001, Cardinals: 2002-04, Patriots: 2005, Raiders: 2006-07) born in Miami, Florida

Career Stats: 347 total tackles (311 solo), one sack, 25 interceptions, 32 passes defended, seven passes defended. Starks won Super Bowl XXXV with Ravens.

1976-Placekicker Thomas James (Jay) Feely (Michigan: 1995-98, signed with Atlanta Falcons as undrafted free agent in 2001; Falcons: 2001-04, Giants: 2005-06, Dolphins: 2007, Jets: 2008-09, Cardinals: 2010-13, Bears: 2014) born in Odessa, Florida

Career Stats: 332 field goals made in 402 attempts (82.6 percent), 449 extra points made in 452 attempts (99.3 percent). Feely led the NFL in field goals made (32) in 2002 and field goal attempts in 2002 (40) and 2005 (42). He was a Pro Bowler in 2005. Feely is currently a college football analyst with the CBS Sports Network.

1986-Running back Timothy (Tim) Hightower (Richmond: 2004-07, selected 149th overall by Arizona Cardinals in 2008 NFL Draft; Cardinals: 2008-10, Redskins: 2011, Saints: 2015-16, 49ers: 2017-present) born in Waldorf, Maryland

Career Stats: 752 carries for 2,977 yards and 32 touchdowns, 162 receptions for 1,208 yards and two touchdowns.

1991-Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (Pittsburgh: 2010-13, selected 13th overall by St. Louis Rams in 2014 NFL Draft; Rams: 2014-present) born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Career Stats: 163 total tackles (116 solo), 28 sacks, seven passes defended, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovered. Donald was the 2014 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has been selected to three Pro Bowls (2014-16) and is a two-time First-team All-Pro (2015, 2016)

May 24

1935-Head coach James Everett (Jim E.) Mora (USFL Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars: 1983-85, Saints: 1986-96, Colts: 1998-2001) born in Glendale, California.

Career Record: USFL regular season: 48-13-1, postseason: 7-1; NFL regular season: 125-106 (Saints: 93-74, Colts: 32-32), postseason 0-6 (Saints: 0-4, Colts: 0-2). Mora’s Stars won two of the USFL’s three league championships (1984, 1985). Despite his success in the USFL, Mora never won an NFL postseason game. He is best known for his honest, no-nonsense assessments of his teams to the media, including the “Playoffs?” tirade of 2001. Mora continues to work as an analyst and broadcaster. He is the father of former Falcons and Seahawks head coach and current UCLA head coach Jim L. Mora.

1960-Tight end Peter (Pete) Metzelaars (Wabash: 1978-81, selected 75th overall by Seattle Seahawks in 1982 NFL Draft; Seahawks: 1982-84, Bills: 1985-94, Panthers: 1995, Lions: 1996-97) born in Three Rivers, Michigan

Career Stats: 383 receptions for 3,686 yards and 29 touchdowns. Metzelaars was a productive part of Bills offense that played in four consecutive Super Bowls (XXV, XXVI, XVII, XVIII). He caught the first touchdown pass in Panthers franchise history. At the time of his retirement, his 235 career NFL games were the most by a tight end. Metzelaars won Super Bowl XLI with Colts as an offensive line coach.

1966-Offensive tackle Anthony (Tony) Jones (Western Carolina: 1984-87, signed with Cleveland Browns as undrafted free agent in 1988; Browns: 1988-95, Ravens: 1996, Broncos: 1997-98) born in Royston, Georgia

Career Stats: Jones started in 174 of his 184 career NFL games. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1997 and won two Super Bowls (XXXII, XXXIII) with Broncos.

1967–American Football League granted ownership group led by Paul Brown a franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio. Team was named Cincinnati Bengals as either a celebration of Cincinnati’s professional football history (a team named Cincinnati Bengals existed in the three previous incarnations of the AFL) or a slight to Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell, who had been head coach of Massillon (Ohio) High School football team, nicknamed Tigers. Bengals began play in 1968.

1980-Linebacker Jason Babin (Western Michigan: 2000-03, selected 27th overall by Houston Texans in 2004 NFL Draft; Texans: 2004-06, Seahawks: 2007-08, Chiefs: 2008, Eagles: 2009, Titans: 2010, Eagles: 2011-12, Jaguars: 2012-13, Jets: 2014, Eagles: 2015) born in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Career Stats: 373 total tackles (284 solo), 64.5 sacks, 12 passes defended, 14 forced fumbles. Babin was a two-time Pro Bowler (2010, 2011) and a Second-team All-Pro in 2011.

1984-Long snapper Zachary (Zak) DeOssie (Brown: 2003-06, selected 116th overall by New York Giants in 2007 NFL Draft; Giants: 2007-present) born in North Andover, Massachusetts

Career Highlights: A linebacker at Brown, DeOssie became the Giants’ long snapper in his rookie season. He won two Super Bowls (XLII, XLVI) with Giants. DeOssie made the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2010.

May 25

1939–Carl Storck named second president of National Football League after death of Joe Carr. Storck served as president until his Apr. 4, 1941 resignation. His most notable act as president was his refusal to allow Philadelphia Eagles and team that would become Pittsburgh Steelers to merge. The league’s owners created position of Commissioner to be the league’s chief executive. Storck was angry with league’s owners as he had given twenty years (fifteen unpaid) to the NFL and didn’t receive any criticism from the owners during his tenure. Elmer Layden was named NFL’s first commissioner in 1941.

1971-Defensive lineman Keith Hamilton (Pittsburgh: 1988-91, selected 99th overall by New York Giants in 1992 NFL Draft; Giants: 1992-2003) born in Paterson, New Jersey.

Career Stats: 512 total tackles (386 solo), 63 sacks, eight forced fumbles, 14 fumbles recovered. Hamilton played Super Bowl XXV and was an All-Pro in 2000.

1976-Offensive lineman Tarik Glenn (California: 1993-96, selected 19th overall by Indianapolis Colts in 1997 NFL Draft; Colts: 1997-2006) born in Cleveland, Ohio

Career Stats: Glenn started in all 124 of his career NFL games. He was a three-time Pro Bowler (2004-06) and won Super Bowl XLI.

1978-Linebacker Brian Urlacher (New Mexico: 1996-99, selected ninth overall by Chicago Bears in 2000 NFL Draft; Bears: 2000-12) born in Pasco, Washington

Career Stats: 1,354 total tackles (1,040 solo), 41.5 sacks, 22 interceptions, 85 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles, 15 fumbles recovered, four defensive touchdowns. Urlacher was the 2000 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2005 Defensive Player of the Year. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler (2000-03, 2005-06, 2010, 2011), a four-time First-team All-Pro (2001, 2002, 2005, 2006), and a Second-team All-Pro in 2010. Urlacher was also named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

1984-Linebacker Shawne (Lights Out) Merriman (Maryland: 2002-04, selected 12th overall by San Diego Chargers in 2005 NFL Draft; Chargers: 2005-10, Bills: 2011-12) born in Washington, D.C.

Career Stats: 257 total tackles (196 solo), 45.5 sacks, one interception, 18 passes defended, eight fumbles recovered. Merriman led the NFL in sacks (17) in 2006. He was a three-time Pro Bowler (2005-07) and a three-time All-Pro (2005-07). Merriman was selected using a draft pick from the New York Giants as part of the trade that sent Eli Manning to the Giants and Phillip Rivers to the Chargers during the 2004 NFL Draft.

May 26

1939-Sportscaster Brent Musberger born in Portland, Oregon. Musberger began his career doing NFL play-by-play for CBS in 1973. He is perhaps best known as the original studio host of CBS’ The NFL Today (1976-90). His intro of “You’re looking live at…” became one his most recognizable catchphrase. Musberger also covered the NBA, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the U.S. Open tennis tournament, and the Masters for CBS. After his firing from CBS in 1990, he covered Major League Baseball, the NBA, the Indianapolis 500, College and Little League World Series, NASCAR, college basketball, and college football for ABC Sports/ESPN. Musberger called his final game, a NCAA basketball game between Kentucky and Georgia, on Jan. 31, 2017.

1949-Quarterback Dante (Dan) Pastorini (Santa Clara: 1968-70, selected third overall by Houston Oilers in 1971 NFL Draft; Oilers: 1971-79, Raiders: 1980, Rams: 1981, Eagles: 1982-83) born in San Francisco, California

Career Stats: 1,556 completions in 3,055 attempts for 18,515 yards, 103 touchdowns, and 161 interceptions. QB Rating: 59.1; 216 carries for 685 yards and eight touchdowns. Pastorini was the third quarterback taken in the first three picks of the ’71 Draft (Jim Plunkett was first, Archie Manning second). He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1975 and won Super Bowl XV as Plunkett’s backup with Raiders.

1955-Wide receiver Wesley Walker (California: 1974-76, selected 33rd overall by New York Jets in 1977 NFL Draft; Jets: 1977-89) born in San Bernardino, California

Career Stats: 438 receptions for 8,306 yards and 71 touchdowns. Walker led the NFL in receiving yards (1,169) in 1978. He was a two-time Pro Bowler (1978, 1982) and an All-Pro in 1978. Walker is the Jets’ second all-time leading receiver (after Don Maynard) despite being legally blind in his left eye.

1965-Linebacker Gregory (Greg) Lloyd (Fort Valley State: 1983-86, selected 150th overall by Pittsburgh Steelers in 1987 NFL Draft; Steelers: 1988-97, Panthers: 1998) born in Miami, Florida

Career Stats: 791 total tackles (707 solo), 54.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 35 forced fumbles. Lloyd was a five-time Pro Bowl selection (1991-95) and a three-time First-team All-Pro (1993-95). He helped Steelers reach Super Bowl XXX. His son, Greg Jr., also played in the NFL as a linebacker.

May 27

1954-Offensive tackle Jackie Slater (Jackson State: 1973-75, selected 86th overall by Los Angeles Rams in 1976 NFL Draft; Rams: 1976-95) born in Jackson, Mississippi

Career Stats: Slater started 211 of his 259 career NFL games. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler (1983, 1985-90), a three-time First-team All-Pro (1987-89), and a two-time Second-team All-Pro (1983, 1985). 24 different quarterbacks (including Vince Ferragamo, who led Rams to appearance in Super Bowl XIV) and 37 different running backs (including Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson-who set the NFL single season rushing record in 1983-and Jerome Bettis) played behind Slater. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

1968–Chicago Bears founder George Halas retired as head coach with a record of 324-151-31 (318-148-31 regular season, 6-3 postseason). His six league championships (1921, 1933, 1940, 1941, 1946, 1963) are tied with the Packers’ Curly Lambeau for most in NFL history. Halas remained the team’s principal owner and played an active role in day-to-day operations until his death on Oct. 31, 1983.

1972-Wide receiver Antonio Freeman (Virginia Tech: 1991-94, selected 90th overall by Green Bay Packers in 1995 NFL Draft; Packers: 1995-2001, Eagles: 2002, Packers: 2003) born in Baltimore, Maryland

Career Stats: 477 receptions for 7,251 yards and 61 touchdowns. Freeman was a Pro Bowler and First-team All-Pro in 1998, the same season he led the NFL in receiving yards (1,424). He played in two Super Bowls with Packers: a win in Super Bowl XXXI over Patriots and a loss in Super Bowl XXXII to Broncos. Freeman caught the go-ahead, then-record 81-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XXXI. He is perhaps best remembered for catching a ball on his back that initially appeared to be incomplete (after it was almost intercepted) during overtime of a Monday Night Football game in 2001.

1981-Defensive end Darnell Dockett (Florida State: 2000-03, selected 64th overall by Arizona Cardinals in 2004 NFL Draft; Cardinals: 2004-14) born in Burtonsville, Maryland

Career Stats: 459 total tackles (349 solo), 40.5 sacks, four interceptions, 18 passes defended, nine forced fumbles, 14 fumbles recovered. Dockett was a three-time Pro Bowler (2007, 2009, 2010) and a Second-team All-Pro in 2010. He recorded three sacks in Super Bowl XLIII, tying a record with Hall of Famer Reggie White and Kony Ealy.

1988-Cornerback Vontae Davis (Illinois: 2006-08, selected 25th overall by Miami Dolphins in 2009 NFL Draft; Dolphins: 2009-11, Colts: 2012-present) born in Washington, D.C.

Career Stats: 387 total tackles (340 solo), two sacks, 22 interceptions, 104 passes defended, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovered, one defensive touchdown. Davis was a Pro Bowler in 2014 and 2015.

2006-Running back Craig (Ironhead) Heyward (Pittsburgh: 1985-87, selected 24th overall by New Orleans Saints in 1988 NFL Draft; Saints: 1988-92, Bears: 1993, Falcons: 1994-96, Rams: 1997, Colts: 1998) died at age 39 in Atlanta, Georgia (b. 1966)

Career Stats: 1,031 carries for 4,301 yards and 30 touchdowns; 177 receptions for 1,559 yards and four touchdowns. Heyward was a Pro Bowler in 1996 but was perhaps best known for a series of humorous television commercials for Zest body wash in the late 1990s. Heyward’s son, Cameron, is a Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end.

