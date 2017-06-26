This week in BIG3: Game-winners, injuries, boos and barely any Allen Iverson

Ice Cube gives his own BIG3 basketball league two enthusiastic thumbs up. (AP)

Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league debuted in Brooklyn on Sunday and will be held across the country weekly throughout the summer, but broadcasts are tape-delayed Mondays on Fox Sports 1 at 8 p.m. So, each week we’ll recap the highs and lows of what expects to be a wild basketball experiment.

There were two game-winners.

DeShawn Stevenson, perhaps best known for wearing a “Hey LeBron! How’s my Dirk taste?” T-shirt and getting arrested for public intoxication after his Dallas Mavericks won the 2011 NBA championship, hit a walk-off 3-pointer in the afternoon’s second game. (Games are played to 60. His team won, 62-58.)

Rashard Lewis hit a less-exciting free throw to win the day’s opener, 62-60 (win by two). More exciting, though, was word that Lewis trash-talked Ricky Davis, who committed the foul that led to the and-one.

Afterwards, Lewis said of his trash-talking, “I’m not about to get kicked out of the league.”

If Cube had foretold the oft–suspended Stevenson and Lewis would hit game-winners in the league’s first two contests, celebrating as if they were still in their primes (save for public drunkenness) and mocking a guy who made a mockery of the NBA in the process, we might have signed up for that.

A lot of people did sign up for that.

A crowd of 15,177 showed up for the league’s debut in Brooklyn, roughly the same as an average Nets game. Among the crowd were Whoopi Goldberg, LL Cool J, James Harden, Paul Pierce and D’Angelo Russell, the last of whom was just traded to the Nets and welcomed to Brooklyn with “lots of boos”:

And Russell wasn’t the only one to hear it from the 85 percent capacity crowd at Barclays Center. Scarce play from the face of the league and long stretches of scoreless basketball also drew criticism .

Allen Iverson only played nine minutes.

The BIG3’s most high-profile participant, Iverson finished with two points on 1-for-6 shooting in limited action, serving mostly as the latter portion of his player-coach title. Here’s his one make:

Iverson obliged fans who started a “We want A.I.” chant in the first half, checking himself into the game, and then reportedly ignored the same chants in the second half. At least there was a “duel” between Iverson and Brian Scalabrine, who defended each other and respectively wore “The Answer” and “White Mamba” on the backs of their jerseys. Scalabrine finished with two points on three shots.





That photo is a lot more compelling then their combined stat lines in 23 of the event’s almost 360 minutes. Meanwhile, their teams reportedly treated a restless crowd to a brutal stretch of basketball:

The crowd thinned considerably after Iverson’s game, and The Answer’s postgame press conference did few favors for a league that is still billing him as the marquee attraction in nine more cities:

“I signed up to be coach, player, [and] captain,” said Iverson, according to The Washington Post. “The coach part is going to go on throughout the game. The playing part is not going to be what you expect. I’m 42 years old, been retired, what, six, seven years? The only reason I get out there for the couple minutes I do get out there is for the fans, you know what I mean?