The Week Ahead: He's on Fiers

You probably hear from baseball analysts all the time talk about “regression to the mean,” but that doesn’t always have a negative connotation. Case in point Mike Fiers.

The Astros right-hander was set to be removed from the rotation before the team’s bevy of injuries, but since May 30, there haven’t been many more effective pitchers in baseball. Over that time he’s gone 4-0 in five starts with a 1.72 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 29/11 K/BB in 33.1 innings. As a result, his season ERA has plunged from 5.21 to 3.81.

The biggest difference for the veteran right-hander has been clear. Fiers has been able to keep the ball down. He allowed at least one home run in each of his first nine starts and 18 in total over 46.2 innings. Despite a 38/17 K/BB during those nine starts, there was simply no way he could produce a viable ERA with such severe home run issues.

Of course, an easy recent schedule hasn’t hurt Fiers, either. During his five-game streak, he’s faced Minnesota, Kansas City, the Angels, Boston, and Oakland. All five of those teams currently rank in the bottom eight of the AL in runs scored. Plus, the best offense of that group, Boston, is tied for 27th in baseball in home runs.

This streak of no home runs allowed won’t last for long, just as his streak of home runs allowed wasn’t going to last forever. That doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage while the going is good. Fiers has a rematch against Oakland to start the next week before a legitimate test against the Yankees, who have hit the second most home runs in baseball.

-Speaking of regression, it looks like Jose Quintana has turned the corner for the White Sox. After an especially slow start, Quintana’s ERA has gone down nearly one full run in June. He has two straight wins and had his best start of the year on Thursday, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings at Minnesota with nine strikeouts and no walks. Oddly, Quintana has made four straight road starts this month, so his home/road splits (5.94 ERA home/3.93 ERA road) are also starting to look lopsided. Quintana is no stranger to some streakiness, as he showed last year with four sub-3.00 ERA months and two months with an ERA above 5.00. He has shown uncharacteristically mediocre control and home run issues this season, but with nearly one strikeout per inning and much better ERA metrics than his real 4.69 ERA, there’s reason for optimism.

-Tyson Ross has been Jekyll and Hyde in two starts since returning from thoracic outlet syndrome. He allowed only two earned runs in 5.2 innings during his first start before getting blasted by Toronto this week, allowing seven runs in three innings. The poor results shouldn’t come as a surprise after Ross’ mediocre rehab assignment success, and his velocity is also down significantly, nearly two mph compared to 2015. Even with a two-start week ahead, it’s best to avoid using the former Padres ace for now.

-It certainly looks like Taijuan Walker has turned the corner with the change of scenery this year. He picked up right where he left off in May following blister issues, beating tough opponents in Detroit and Colorado this month. Walker has allowed a total of two home runs over his last six starts, reversing a trend that really hindered him over the last two seasons in Seattle. Worth noting is that seven of his 11 starts have been on the road, as opposed to hitter-friendly Chase Field, and his ERA away from home (2.65) is nearly two runs lower than in Arizona.

-Rich Hill owners have been in quite a predicament this year. From blister issues to control struggles, it hasn’t been a fun season for the lefty. The big difference for Hill over the last two years when he rejuvenated his career was his control improvement, but Hill has an atrocious 5.9 BB/9 this season as he tries to find his curveball control again. The positive is that Hill has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts, but the lefty has still yet to last more than five innings in a start due to the control issues. This week’s matchups (LAA, @SD) are favorable, at least.

-It’s going to be a busy week for Cleveland and Minnesota, each set to play eight games this week due to a doubleheader. For owners in weekly leagues, the extra games could be worth picking up a lower-tier hitter to get some more at-bats for the week.

Read More