Week 3 early fantasy pickups: Not passing on Buck Allen

Javorius “Buck” Allen rewarded fantasy managers who claimed him off waivers after Danny Woodhead went down in the season opener. Still available in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues, Allen figures to be a focal point of the Baltimore Ravens’ offense with the veteran running back sidelined. Second in team targets and leading the Ravens backfield in rush attempts, the USC product finished the day with over 100 combined yards and a score. He’ll be in the RB2 conversation next Sunday at Jacksonville, a game you can watch live from London.

Seeing an increased workload with John Brown (quad) out, J.J. Nelson stepped up in a big way. Beating double coverage late in the game’s second half, the speedster hauled in a 45-yard score from Carson Palmer. He was second in team targets, closing out the Cardinals’ overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts with a 5-120-1 stat line. With no definitive timeline for Brown’s return Nelson figures to be prominently featured. He’s available in over 80 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Alvin Kamara’s stats haven’t jumped off the page just yet, but he’s clearly a big part of Sean Payton offensive plan. Second in targets for the New Orleans Saints in back-to-back weeks, the rookie is a solid stash moving forward. Owned in just 37 percent of leagues, it isn’t of matter of “if,” but when for the third-round selection.