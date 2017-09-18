Week 2 rookie running back review: Kareem Hunt fantasy stud

It would have been near impossible for the rookie running back crop to repeat its incredible opening week. While Kansas City rising star Kareem Hunt had a second straight monster game, some of the other first-year backs struggled to find the success fantasy owners were hoping for in Week 2. Here’s how all the rookie runners followed up their debuts:

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: 17 carries for 148 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions for 98 yards, 2 TDs

Week 2: 13 carries for 81 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions for 28 yards

After a record-setting debut, Hunt had another outstanding performance, even against a pretty stout Philadelphia Eagles defensive line. The rookie out of Toledo remained the workhorse in the Kansas City backfield — no other running back even registered a carry on Sunday. Hunt showed speed on his 53-yard burst to the end zone late in the third and then power just a quarter later, giving his team a two-score lead and, as his celebration showed, putting Philly to bed.

Big day for Kareem Hunt:

First game at Arrowhead ✅

Hunt is the undisputed workhorse on a team that relies on the run more than most other offenses around the league, and Hunt’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield has been an important part of the game plan as well. He’s an absolute fantasy stud.

Week 1: 22 carries for 127 yards; 3 receptions for 10 yards

Week 2: 12 carries for 64 yards; 2 catches for 0 yards

It was tough sledding for Cook. He shared the backfield with Case Keenum in Week 2 instead of regular starter Sam Bradford, who missed the game with a knee injury. The extent of Bradford’s injury remains unknown, and Mike Zimmer’s strange quote didn’t shed any light, either.

It’s not that Cook was ineffective — over five yards per carry shows that he was able to find some room and he had a touchdown reversed on replay and was vultured on the next play — but rather the Vikings’ offense as a whole couldn’t get anything going downfield. Once the Pittsburgh Steelers began to pull away, Cook’s opportunities dried up. It’s not as if Bradford’s a huge weapon, but his presence is really important to keep the defense honest. Cook will be just fine, but having Bradford back in the lineup will help the rookie RB even more.

Week 1: 26 carries for 100 yards 1 TD; 3 receptions for 24 yards

Week 2: 14 carries for 40 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions for 21 yards

Like Cook, Fournette was generally limited as his team got blown out against the Tennessee Titans. Still, it was a solid fantasy week for Fournette. This year’s No. 4 pick scored late in garbage time, but fantasy doesn’t discriminate when it comes to game situation. The former LSU star will have tough weeks like this, especially given the Jaguars’ difficulties throwing the ball, and he won’t always score late touchdowns to salvage said weeks. Still, he’s the centerpiece of this offense, and because of that he’s worth a start week-in and week-out regardless of how the team does around him.

Week 1: 13 rushes for 47 yards; 5 receptions for 38 yards

Week 2: 8 carries for 10 yards; 4 receptions for 34 yards

McCaffrey continued to play second fiddle to Jonathan Stewart in the Carolina backfield, though neither had much success on the ground against the Buffalo Bills. The Panther offense hasn’t really gotten going so far this year, and losing Greg Olsen to a broken foot isn’t going to be easy to overcome. But those targets have to go somewhere, and McCaffrey is as good a candidate as any. Want a good sign from McCaffrey in Week 2? No fumbles. Let’s see if he can breathe some life into this offense.

Week 1: 8 rushes for 9 yards; 3 receptions for 15 yards

Week 2: 9 rushed for 36 yards; 1 reception for 5 yards

The Bengals have been absolutely putrid this season. The offense hasn’t scored a touchdown. The offensive coordinator was just fired. And Mixon hasn’t lived up to his pre-draft hype either; the second-round pick has shared snaps with Gio Bernard and Jeremy Hill. Mixon was thought of as one of the most pro-ready backs in the draft, and his skill set should translate nicely. But until he gets the touches some of his fellow rookies are getting, he’ll struggle to make any impact on the fantasy scene. Of course a new coordinator could very well help, and if the Bengals do decide to turn to Mixon more often, he has the ability to put up impressive numbers on the ground and in the passing game. But through two weeks, the opportunities required to be a viable fantasy option haven’t come Mixon’s way. Keep an eye on him under Bill Lazor, who will serve as the team’s new OC. The time to buy low on Mixon is running out.

