Week 2 Fantasy Sleepers: Tampa's 'Quizz show to produce instant riches

Week 2 Fantasy Flames: Palmer a prime bounce back candidate

Each week the Noise highlights under-started names who he believes are destined to torch the competition. To qualify, each player must be started in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo! leagues. Speaking as an accountability advocate, I will post results, whether genius or moronic, the following week (Scoring thresholds – QB: 18 fpts, RB: 12 fpts, WR: 11 fpts: TE: 10 fpts; .5 PPR). If you’re a member of TEAM HUEVOS, reveal your Week 2 Flames in the comments section below.

Carson Palmer, Ari, QB (20 percent started, $34 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: at Ind (Game over/under: 44.5)

Last week in Detroit, Father Time beat Palmer with a wooden cane. From the onset, the near septuagenarian looked washed up routinely completing passes to the opposition. He converted just 27 of 48 attempts for 269 yards (5.6 YPA) and posted an unsightly 1:3 TD:INT split. And his lone scoring toss came in garbage time. Though the decrepit passer is trending toward shuffleboard contests and strained pea feedings, for one week only he will temporarily stave off the erosive effects of aging. How? The Colts. Sans their best cover corner Vontae Davis, Indy is a natural wrinkle cream. In Week 1, it surrendered 39 offensive points to “rocket launchers” Jared Goff and the Rams. Defensive backs T.J. Green and Rashaan Melvin conceded a combined 111.3 passer rating, 80.0 catch percentage and 10.6 YPA in the opener. David Johnson’s multi-month absence leaves a gaping hole, but the giant void automatically forces Palmer into a high-pressure, and presumably, a high-volume situation. To prevent an 0-2 start, it’s critical for Palmer to turn back time. The ultra-friendly matchup should do the trick.

Fearless Forecast: 294 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 19.8 fantasy points

Tevin Coleman, Atl, RB (40 percent started, $18 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: vs. GB (Over/Under: 53.5)

As Fantasy Twitter opines about the imminent, and overblown, demise of Jordan Howard, why aren’t people talking about the small Week 1 touch separation between Devonta Freeman and Coleman? The former logged only two more touches on a 12 snaps advantage. That’s it. The expected 60-40 timeshare under Kyle Shanahan’s direction could be closer to 55-45 in the Steve Sarkisian era. As unsettling as that sounds to Freeman zealots, Coleman backers should feel overjoyed. Nabbed in the middle rounds of most drafts, the former IU standout may regularly net 11-14 touches per game moving forward. Likely on the high end of that range in Week 2, he’s more than just a FLEX option in 12-team formats. Mike Daniels, who munched on Seattle RB flesh in the opener, is an absolute beast in the trenches. Atlanta’s interior line will occasionally neutralize Daniels, but the tackle is a killer whale. Knowing that, look for Sark to feature Coleman (10.5 YPR Week 1) often on the peripheral as a runner/receiver. In a game loaded with shootout appeal, this Coleman won’t resemble Gary.

Fearless Forecast: 9 rushes, 31 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Jacquizz Rodgers, TB, RB (5 percent started, $21 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: vs. Chi (Over/Under: 43)

The Buccaneers, the unfortunate recipients of a Week 1 bye thanks to Hurricane Irma, are more than prepared to swashbuckle. Chicago’s defense performed admirably in the opener against defending NFC champ Atlanta. Falcon rushers Freeman and Coleman totaled a lowly 2.6 yards per carry thanks primarily to Akiem Hicks’ execution. The interior lineman tallied the second-best run-stop percentage (15.8) of the week according to Pro Football Focus. No wonder the Bears recently signed him to a $48 million extension. Despite the unfavorable opponent, at least according to recency bias, Rodgers is a trustworthy RB2 in 12-team leagues. It’s important to remember when operating as the primary rusher last year he notched an exhaustive 23.4 touches per game over five contests and averaged 14.9 fantasy points per game (PPR) in those efforts. Charles Sims will occasionally spell him, but Rodgers is the unrivaled captain of the ship. On volume alone, he should yield a handsome booty, especially if Tampa’s offensive line, which displayed marked improvement in the preseason, is indeed the real deal. For owners who poached him in the double-digit rounds, enjoy the three-game ‘Quizz show.

