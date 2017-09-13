Week 2 Fantasy Sleepers: Tampa's 'Quizz show to produce instant riches

Week 2 Fantasy Flames: Palmer a prime bounce back candidate
Each week the Noise highlights under-started names who he believes are destined to torch the competition. To qualify, each player must be started in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo! leagues. Speaking as an accountability advocate, I will post results, whether genius or moronic, the following week (Scoring thresholds – QB: 18 fpts, RB: 12 fpts, WR: 11 fpts: TE: 10 fpts; .5 PPR). If you’re a member of TEAM HUEVOS, reveal your Week 2 Flames in the comments section below.
Carson Palmer, Ari, QB (20 percent started, $34 in Yahoo DFS)
Matchup: at Ind (Game over/under: 44.5)
Last week in Detroit, Father Time beat Palmer with a wooden cane. From the onset, the near septuagenarian looked washed up routinely completing passes to the opposition. He converted just 27 of 48 attempts for 269 yards (5.6 YPA) and posted an unsightly 1:3 TD:INT split. And his lone scoring toss came in garbage time. Though the decrepit passer is trending toward shuffleboard contests and strained pea feedings, for one week only he will temporarily stave off the erosive effects of aging. How? The Colts. Sans their best cover corner Vontae Davis, Indy is a natural wrinkle cream. In Week 1, it surrendered 39 offensive points to “rocket launchers” Jared Goff and the Rams. Defensive backs T.J. Green and Rashaan Melvin conceded a combined 111.3 passer rating, 80.0 catch percentage and 10.6 YPA in the opener. David Johnson’s multi-month absence leaves a gaping hole, but the giant void automatically forces Palmer into a high-pressure, and presumably, a high-volume situation. To prevent an 0-2 start, it’s critical for Palmer to turn back time. The ultra-friendly matchup should do the trick.
Fearless Forecast: 294 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 19.8 fantasy points
Tevin Coleman, Atl, RB (40 percent started, $18 in Yahoo DFS)
Matchup: vs. GB (Over/Under: 53.5)
As Fantasy Twitter opines about the imminent, and overblown, demise of Jordan Howard, why aren’t people talking about the small Week 1 touch separation between Devonta Freeman and Coleman? The former logged only two more touches on a 12 snaps advantage. That’s it. The expected 60-40 timeshare under Kyle Shanahan’s direction could be closer to 55-45 in the Steve Sarkisian era. As unsettling as that sounds to Freeman zealots, Coleman backers should feel overjoyed. Nabbed in the middle rounds of most drafts, the former IU standout may regularly net 11-14 touches per game moving forward. Likely on the high end of that range in Week 2, he’s more than just a FLEX option in 12-team formats. Mike Daniels, who munched on Seattle RB flesh in the opener, is an absolute beast in the trenches. Atlanta’s interior line will occasionally neutralize Daniels, but the tackle is a killer whale. Knowing that, look for Sark to feature Coleman (10.5 YPR Week 1) often on the peripheral as a runner/receiver. In a game loaded with shootout appeal, this Coleman won’t resemble Gary.
Fearless Forecast: 9 rushes, 31 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Jacquizz Rodgers, TB, RB (5 percent started, $21 in Yahoo DFS)
Matchup: vs. Chi (Over/Under: 43)
The Buccaneers, the unfortunate recipients of a Week 1 bye thanks to Hurricane Irma, are more than prepared to swashbuckle. Chicago’s defense performed admirably in the opener against defending NFC champ Atlanta. Falcon rushers Freeman and Coleman totaled a lowly 2.6 yards per carry thanks primarily to Akiem Hicks’ execution. The interior lineman tallied the second-best run-stop percentage (15.8) of the week according to Pro Football Focus. No wonder the Bears recently signed him to a $48 million extension. Despite the unfavorable opponent, at least according to recency bias, Rodgers is a trustworthy RB2 in 12-team leagues. It’s important to remember when operating as the primary rusher last year he notched an exhaustive 23.4 touches per game over five contests and averaged 14.9 fantasy points per game (PPR) in those efforts. Charles Sims will occasionally spell him, but Rodgers is the unrivaled captain of the ship. On volume alone, he should yield a handsome booty, especially if Tampa’s offensive line, which displayed marked improvement in the preseason, is indeed the real deal. For owners who poached him in the double-digit rounds, enjoy the three-game ‘Quizz show.
Fearless Forecast: 20 carries, 86 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 14 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 17.5 fantasy points
Corey Davis, Ten, WR (6 percent started, $12 in Yahoo DFS)
Matchup: at Jax (Over/Under: 43)
Overshadowed by fellow rookie wideouts Cooper Kupp and Kenny Golladay last Sunday, Corey Davis, despite missing extensive time with a hamstring injury in August, invigorated the senses in his regular season debut. Targeted a team high 10 times catching six balls for 69 yards, he displayed the route running and high point abilities of a future megastar. He also gained appreciable separation (3.4 yards) ranking eighth for the week in the category per NFL NextGenStats. Those refined skills combined with his plus size and physicality arrow to fantastic fantasy efforts to come, including Week 2 against divisional foe Jacksonville. The Jaguars, inside an emotional NRG Stadium, pawed the Texans into submission. Corners Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, targeted 16 times, surrendered only six catches for 51 yards. The coverage duo is a tall task for Davis, but look for OC Terry Robiskie to shift Davis around in an attempt to encourage mismatches. Given the attention Rishard Matthews, Eric Decker and Delanie Walker are sure to draw I believe the youngster becomes a vertical focal point for Marcus Mariota. His affordable trade price is about to expire.
Fearless Forecast: 6 receptions, 59 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 14.9 fantasy points
Jermaine Kearse, NYJ, WR (1 percent started, $14 in Yahoo DFS)
Matchup: at Oak (Over/Under: 43.5)
If the Jets were shape-shifting machines, their transformed image would be a dumpster fire. They’re absolutely repugnant, a team destined for endless negative game scripts and lopsided defeats. In reality it’s a fan’s harshest hell, but in fantasy, the anticipated garbage time is much more tolerable. It’s precisely why Kearse is a recommended plug ‘n play option in deeper formats. The former Seahawk, acquired via trade just two weeks ago, was the lone bright spot Week 1 in Buffalo. Placed in the crosshairs nine times by Josh McCown, he hauled in seven passes for 59 yards. His effort wasn’t tilt altering, but the sizable targets share and 75 percent success play rate are strong indicators he’s McCown’s most trusted weapon. Kearse, never a No. 1 in Seattle, only occasionally flashed as a bit player. Still, his size and experience instantaneously make him the best weapon on New York’s Big West-level roster. Oakland’s secondary, a weak link on an otherwise fair to Midland defense, conceded a 64.3 catch rate to Titans receivers in Week 1. Digging deeper, David Amerson and T.J. Carrie combined for an 87.9 passer rating allowed. Add it up, and it’s worth weighing Kearse’s services in the FLEX.
Fearless Forecast: 6 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 15.8 fantasy points
WEEK 2 SHOCKER SPECIAL (Under 10-percent started)
Buck Allen, Bal, RB (4 percent started, $14 in Yahoo DFS)
Matchup: vs. Cle (Over/Under: 41)
It never ceases to amaze how quickly the fantasy landscape changes. One minute Danny Woodhead has the look for a 100-catch receiver, cutting, slashing and dashing through soft underneath coverage. The next, he’s on a cart to the locker room (SHOCKER!) nursing a blown hamstring. In a blink, Woody’s season prematurely stalled paving the way for Allen to earn snaps, which the USC product promptly took advantage of. He didn’t move the meter on the surface, netting 71 yards on 21 touches, but the cranked volume and the Ravens’ ground dedication suggest Allen and teammate Terrance West are due for friendly workloads moving forward. Most importantly for Allen, he’s the best receiving back on the roster. Because Joe Flacco relishes exploiting defenses in the short field, Allen should rack catches. This week against the Myles Garrett-less Browns, Buck owns considerable FLEX appeal. Cleveland was quite respectable vs. Le’Veon Bell in Week 1, holding the All-World RB and tag-team partner James Connor to 3.1 yards per carry. The Browns’ effort was commendable, but they should be one of the more permeable fronts this year.
Fearless Forecast: 13 rushes, 62 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 24 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 16.6 fantasy points
BONUS WEEK 2 FLAMES
#TEAMHUEVOS PICKS OF THE WEEK
Each week one fortunate guest prognosticator will have a chance to silence the Noise. Following the rules stated above, participants are asked to submit their “Flames” (1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, 1 D/ST) by midnight PT Tuesdays via Twitter @YahooNoise. How large are your stones?
Kizer, buck, kamara, jj nelson, hurns, Julius Thomas, and bengals.
— Michael Borey (@BoreyOwner) September 13, 2017
Fan Week 1 results: 4-3
My Week 1 results: 4-6, (W: Sam Bradford, Buffalo D/ST, Austin Hooper, Rishard Matthews; L: Ted Ginn, Brian Hoyer, Rob Kelley, Kendall Wright, Bilal Powell, Brandon Marshall; DNP: Thomas Rawls)
