Week 17 Injury Wrap: Jacquizz Rodgers, it's your show

Ah, the weirdness of Week 17. Let’s try to figure out who’s playing hard and who’s hardly playing.

• Jacquizz Rodgers is the last back standing in Tampa Bay; Doug Martin received a four-game suspension this week and Charles Sims was put on injured reserve. Rodgers is an interesting DFS punch at $17, in line for plenty of work against a Carolina defense that’s minus ILB Luke Kuechly.

[Enter the $80K Baller contest: $10K to first place | Tips for your Daily lineup]

• Pittsburgh is locked in as the AFC’s No. 3 seed and will rest key personnel against Cleveland; we know Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, and Ladarius Green won’t be playing (and we appreciate Mike Tomlin clarifying the sit-downs in advance). Perhaps there’s a Pittsburgh back of interest, but it’s hard to say if that will be DeAngelo Williams or Fitzgerald Toussaint. Landry Jones starts at quarterback, and Eli Rogers could be the busiest receiver.

• The Cowboys are another team locked into their seeding — they have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Dallas is an underdog at Philadelphia this week, which reflects how the Cowboys are expected to quickly hook its primary talent. You’re on your own with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant, and Jason Witten.

• Jay Ajayi is playing through a shoulder injury, so double check his status before hitting the go button on Sunday.

• Lamar Miller’s lost regular season ends with a DNP in Week 17; he has an ankle injury. Houston doesn’t need the game anyway, locked into the AFC’s No. 4 seed. Alfred Blue starts against Tennessee.

• Theo Riddick (wrist) isn’t ready to return, which means Zach Zenner will probably head the Lions backfield in the NFC North title game against Green Bay. Zenner showed some juice (92 total yards, two touchdowns) in last week’s loss at Dallas.

• Bilal Powell has a sore knee, and he was also battling an undisclosed illness this week. He’s questionable for the finale against Buffalo. If Powell were close to full health, I’d love him in this spot with Matt Forte out. Instead, I’ll look for other options. Brandon Burks and Brandon Wilds could be the Jets default backfield on Sunday.

• Melvin Gordon (hip/knee) was hoping to make it over 1,000 rushing yards, but he won’t play in the finale against Kansas City. Kenneth Farrow (shoulder) is also out, so Ronnie Hillman looks like the default starter.

• The Patriots aren’t going to use Malcolm Mitchell (knee) at Miami, and they might take it easy with tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder/ankle). New England hasn’t clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed yet, so most key players figure to go.

• C.J. Prosise (shoulder) isn’t available, but the Seahawks should have Thomas Rawls against San Francisco’s giveaway rushing defense. Lock and load. Seattle should play to win, with the NFC’s No. 2 seed still up for grabs (the Seahawks need a win and an Atlanta loss to New Orleans).

• It’s going to be a game-day call for Chris Ivory (hamstring) and Marqise Lee (hip). Rather quietly, Lee has been the team’s most consistent receiver this year.

• Donte Moncrief (shoulder) won’t play in Indy’s finale against Jacksonville.

• A.J. Green (hamstring) wanted to play one more game — and hit the 1,000-yard plateau — but the Bengals have squashed that idea. Tyler Eifert is also on injured reserve, and Jeremy Hill (knee) seems unlikely to play against Baltimore. Rex Burkhead, anyone?

• The Adrian Peterson era might be over in Minnesota; at minimum, he won’t be playing Week 17 against Chicago. Stefon Diggs (hip) is also unlikely, if you wanted another reason to talk yourself into Adam Thielen.

• The Panthers had Cam Newton (shoulder), Jonathan Stewart (foot) and Greg Olsen (elbow) back at Friday’s practice, suggesting they will likely play against Tampa Bay. But in a meaningless game, you never really know for sure. Devin Funchess (knee) is done for the season.

• Spencer Ware (ribs) is a game-time call at San Diego. Charcandrick West is the understudy.

• DeSean Jackson (jaw) is expected to play against New York; Washington still needs a win to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Giants could be resting key defensive personnel. Jordan Reed (shoulder) is listed as questionable, if you feel like rolling those dice. It’s too risky for me. Rob Kelley is expected to play through a knee injury.

