Week 16 Fantasy Flames: Powell set to shine against Pats

Every week the Noise highlights 13 under-started names who he believes are destined to torch the competition. To qualify, each player must be started in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo! leagues. Speaking as an accountability advocate, I will post results, whether genius or moronic, the following week using the scoring system shown here (Thresholds – QB: 18 fpts, RB: 13 fpts, WR: 11 fpts: TE: 10 fpts; .5 PPR). If you’re a member of TEAM HUEVOS, reveal your Week 16 Flames in the comments section below.

[Join the $80K Baller for Week 16 | Tips for your Daily lineup]

Eli Manning, NYG, QB (40 percent started, $26 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: at Phi

Several times this season it seems Eli accepted his older brother’s offer of Sunday vegging and nachos. A middling QB2 on a fantasy points per game basis, he’s rarely packed statistical spice. Though he’s logged multiple touchdowns numerous times, his three 20-plus point performances since Week 4 has left much to be desired. His unsightly 6.8 yards per attempt and 89.3 passer rating are down considerably from 2015. His name value explains the 83-percent ownership in Yahoo leagues, but, in production terms, he’s more aligned with minimally rostered Trevor Siemian than position elites. However, when push comes to shove, Younger Manning is bound to deliver. The Giants’ Thursday opponent, Philadelphia, is crumbling defensively, particularly defending the pass. Since Week 9, thanks to Nolan Carroll’s dreadful execution (95.2 passer rating allowed), have yielded 8.5 yards per attempt, 268.7 pass yards and 2.0 pass touchdowns per game. As a result, they’ve surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to signal-callers during that span. With an inconsistent ground game and Odell Beckham to chuck the rock to, Eli could match the 257-4-2 line accomplished versus Philly earlier this year. Yes, TNF games typically induce heavy imbibing (#TequilaThursday), but the Giants passer could storm your team out of the gate. Have faith.

Fearless Forecast: 245 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 turnover, 20.8 fantasy points

Bilal Powell, NYJ, RB (46 percent started, $18)

Matchup: at NE

Moments prior to last Saturday’s Dolphins/Jets showdown skittish owners worried about Matt Forte’s activation rashly pulled Powell from their lineups, despite my insistence to stay the course. Fumble. Turning the ‘Fins into sushi, he recorded one of the best PPR lines by any running back this season. He dodged tacklers, gained tough yards between the hashmarks and was nearly unstoppable as a check-down/screen receiver. On 64 snaps and 27 touches (11 receptions), he racked 162 combined yards, his second-consecutive monster game. He didn’t sweeten the evening with a touchdown, but only greedy Scrooges scoffed at the final output. Powell, a legitimate three-down leviathan, is one of the most underrated backs in the league. He ranks top-five in juke rate and top-10 in breakaway percentage at the position. If Todd Bowles and Chan Gailey are conscious, they continue to feed the rising star over a rapidly aging Forte. Point blank, the second-fiddle possesses more pizzazz. Penetrating New England’s front is a can of worms – the Pats have given up only 3.6 yards per carry – but their flexibility in short-field coverage (6.7 receptions per game to RBs) plays perfectly into Powell’s hands. In a contest New York is bound to be buried (NE is favored by 16.5), Powell goes off for the third straight week.

Fearless Forecast: 15 carries, 59 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 22.0 fantasy points

View photos Those willing to trust Bilal Powell may be rewarded with game ball, trophy. (Getty) More

Ty Montgomery, GB, RB/WR (29 percent started, $20)

Matchup: vs. Min

When Eddie Lacy succumbed to injury in Week 6, the Packers wandered aimlessly searching for a suitable replacement. James Starks filled the void rather unsuccessfully, Montgomery, at the time, offered little consistency and Christine Michael was plucked off the street in an act of desperation. But the former Misfit Toy has not only found a home, he’s suddenly morphed into Ahman Green circa ’03. He showed signs of a breakout Week 15 vs. stingy Seattle (4.6 yards per carry, 86 total yards, TD), however, it was his bashing of the Bears in snot-freezing conditions that unleashed the beast. In a ridiculous performance, the converted wide receiver was a playoff hero. He bulled through arm tackles, exhibited plus elusiveness and contributed in the pass game. His final tally (18-163-2) had tears of unfiltered joy running down owner cheeks. He also posted a not-of-this-world 10.1 YAC and forced seven missed tackles. Merry bleepin’ Christmas; Sincerely, The Gummy Bears. This week, the ascending back dances with another intradivisional foe, the Minnesota Vikings. Once feared in the trenches, the Vikes have wielded a dull axe in recent weeks. Ranking middle of the pack vs. opposing RBs over their past seven games, they’ve surrendered 4.2 yards per carry, 128.7 total yards per game and five total touchdowns. Knowing defenses have to respect Aaron Rodgers, Montgomery should face plentiful light boxes, situations he’s averaged over 7.0 yards per carry against. Don’t worry about Starks’ return. Start Monty. Hoist the hardware.

Read More